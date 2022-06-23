ESTATE and letting agent Robb Residential has signed a new 10-year lease for 1,554 square feet of space on the ground floor of The Beacon, a modern, open-plan space in Glasgow city centre.
Savills has secured the new letting on the ground floor of 176 St Vincent Street on behalf of Robt Jones Beacon, a private landlord, leaving only one floor remaining.
Robb Residential joins a stellar line-up of tenants including QBE Insurance, Marks & Clerk LLP, and FRP Advisory which have all recently acquired refurbished space in The Beacon.
Colin McGhee, director in the office leasing team at Savills in Glasgow, described the building’s credentials of prominent street frontage and quality office space as “well suited” to Robb Residential.
“The letting takes the building to nearly 90 per cent let since refurbishment completed last year,” Mr McGhee added.
Iain Robb of Robb Residential, who has decades of experience in the property sector, noted that the middle-to-prime market estate and letting agent has been operating from the corner of St Vincent Street and Wellington Street for 22 years. “We are delighted to be continuing to operate from our now new, expanded HQ in The Beacon building,” he said.
“We thank the landlords, agents Savills and Avison Young for their assistance in arranging this deal which sees our firm remaining in our established address and we look forward to exciting times ahead for our firm.”
Robb Residential was advised by Avison Young whose associate director Michael Facenna added: “Given the nature of our client’s business, they required a prominent ground-floor location in a core central location and this, coupled with the quality of the space available, made The Beacon the obvious choice.”
The remaining third floor of the building totals 4,500 square feet and is offered for let at £26 per square feet.
