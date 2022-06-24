By Karen Peattie

MECHANICAL and electrical engineering consultancy firm XBuro UK, which has tripled its growth to deliver projects worth more than £350 million in just two years, has moved into sports sponsorship for the first time.

Glasgow-based XBuro UK is teeing up with amateur golfer Megan Docherty in what it hopes will be the first of many partnerships with talented sportspeople.

The company, which reported a lockdown boom in 2020 with contracts worth £100m, has since expanded, opening offices in Edinburgh and London. The team has grown to 15 and XBuro UK is recruiting to meet demand for its services.

XBuro, established four years ago, says it is currently "delivering substantial projects" for North Lanarkshire Council, NHS Highland, NHS Lothian, NHS Golden Jubilee, and East Renfrewshire Council.

It is also working with the Ambassador Group on master planning Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh.

Mr Gribben, XBuro UK director, said: “Our continued growth has given us the opportunity to support local sport clubs but we wanted to go further to help young athletes like Megan to fulfil their ambitions and to help them on their journey.

“Business and the power of sport is something we want to invest in, and this is just the start of our plans.

"We are particularly delighted to tee up with Megan as we believe in equality of opportunity for all in the world of engineering and in the world of sport.”

The 19-year-old from Bishopbriggs, who was introduced to golf by her father at the age of seven, impressed Thomas Brady and Michael Gribben with her “drive, determination, and her resilience to practise throughout the pandemic”.

Studying at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in the USA, the aspiring golfer has returned to Scotland for the summer and will receive funding towards lessons, equipment and travel for the next three years.

She will be competing throughout the UK before returning to America where she juggles her studies with a rigorous programme of early morning gym sessions followed by afternoon practice.

“When the pandemic happened, we got an old net and put it on the washing line so I could hit into it,” Ms Docherty said. “It was a bit frustrating as we live next to a golf course but since then I’ve received a scholarship to study and play in America. To be supported by XBuro means I will be able to travel, compete and focus on playing.

“To receive this backing let’s me get on with playing as much golf as I can in the hope that one day, I can turn pro.”

Introduced to golf by her father when she was just seven, Ms Docherty joined her local club, Bishopbriggs Golf Club, where she is coached by George Boswell. She is a member of Scotland’s national squad, won the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Vase in 2020, and was West of Scotland Girls Champion 2019.