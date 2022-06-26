A Scottish pub group has been wound up with the loss of all positions, liquidators said this week.

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs from Interpath Advisory were appointed as joint liquidators of Macmerry300 Ltd.

The company, which was set up in April 2014, operated 11 bars in Glasgow and Dundee.

It has has ceased trading with all staff made redundant.

The liquidators said that with with significant financial pressure being faced by the company, the director resolved that the company was insolvent and should be wound up voluntarily.

Historic Scottish firm exits housebuilding after 100 years

MACTAGGART & Mickel has exited the housebuilding business nearly a century after the renowned Scottish company was established.

Mactaggart & Mickel will focus on land investment and the private rented sector following the sale of its housebuilding business

The Glasgow-headquartered company, which was founded in 1925, has sold its housebuilding operation to the acquisitive Springfield Properties in a deal worth £46.3 million.

Scottish investment company bought for £10.7m

SVM Asset Management, the Edinburgh investment house founded in 1990 by Colin McLean and Margaret Lawson, is being acquired by the AssetCo business chaired by fellow industry veteran Martin Gilbert for £10.7m.

SVM has around £586 million of assets under management.

Mr McLean and Ms Lawson, together with a family trust, are the “significant majority owners” of SVM, AssetCo noted as it announced the deal this week.

'Landmark' distillery will restore whisky making to Inverclyde

A “HUGE step forward” has been taken with plans to put Inverclyde back on the Scotch whisky-making map, a key architect of a £17 million distillery project has declared.

The original Ardgowan Distillery on Baker Street, Greenock, was built in the 1890s, before being effectively destroyed by the Blitz in 1941.

Developers of the proposed Ardgowan Distillery, near Inverkip, have secured planning permission for a revised blueprint that makes a grander statement with its buildings and facilities, and seeks to establish the site as a major tourism attraction.

Scottish soluble wipe firm in deal with Elle Macpherson beauty company

A SCOTTISH company that claims to have created a world-first range of soluble wet wipe products has entered into a major partnership with an Australian sustainable beauty company.

“The world’s first truly dissolving wipe has now been taken forward in the world of cosmetics.

Fife-based McCormack Innovation has joined forces with Conserving Beauty, which has launched one product using the technology and processes developed in Scotland and is about to unveil a second.

