By Karen Peattie
A GLASGOW brewer is tapping into healthier drinking trends and consumer demand for low-calorie, lighter beers as it targets growth post-Covid and regains “lost ground” after a global aluminium can shortage last year forced it to switch to more expensive glass bottles, resulting in stock issues.
Genius Brewing has also launched a new India Pale Ale to meet the growing UK demand from beer drinkers who want the hoppy flavour traditionally associated with IPAs but with fewer calories and less alcohol.
Founded in 2018 by Jason Clarke and Charlie Craig, Genius Brewing is “on a mission to make healthier drinking a pleasure, not a compromise”. Its low-calorie craft lager is already popular with health-conscious drinkers but with IPAs now making up 57 per cent of all UK craft beer sales, according to Nielsen, the times is right to expand the brewer’s portfolio.
“India Pale Ales are the classic craft beer but traditionally have high ABVs, around 5% to 7%, and a ton of calories – not remotely healthy,” said Mr Clarke. “We wanted to offer IPA drinkers a lighter alternative which delivers that lovely citrus, hoppy flavour but with low calories and less alcohol.”
The healthier drinking trend, he noted, has gone “mainstream” with insight group CGA stating that 70% of drinkers are proactively trying to lead healthy lifestyles. Initiatives such as “Dry January” and calls for calorie labelling on alcohol are showing how attitudes to drinking are changing, he added.
Gen!us India Pale Ale, like its sister product Gen!us Craft Lager, has 3% ABV and only 79 calories per can – less than an apple – and equates to one unit of alcohol per can. Both are vegan certified and feature the calorie count on the front of pack.
The firm’s co-founder Charlie Craig said that while the craft beer revolution has raised people’s expectations of quality, it doesn’t always fit with their healthy lifestyle. “Gen!us light craft beers offer the best of both worlds – the pleasure of a true craft beer without all the booze and calories,” he added: “We call it #SmartDrinking.”
Covid, the duo said, has “pushed health and obesity to the top of the agenda which is helping drive the trend for better for you (BFY) options such as lower-calorie, light beers”. Last year, an appearance on BBC’s Dragons’ Den boosted the firm's brand awareness and its ambition to become the UK’s number one light craft beer brand.
While the ripples of the aluminium can shortage carried into early 2022, supplies are now back to normal. “People were drinking from home and other products were moving into cans to meet that demand, plus new products in cans have come onto the market,” said Mr Clarke. “There was a huge demand on cans.
“We are now regaining lost ground and are looking to also launch Gen!us India Pale Ale in draft kegs.”
Gen!us IPA is initially available via the firm’s website and Amazon before rolling out to the UK on-trade and off-trade over the coming months.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here