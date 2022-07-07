A BUSINESS that is bidding to “broaden Scotland’s chips and salsa market” has hailed its first round of funding.

New Aberdeenshire business D!p, is described as the brainchild of Bridge of Don resident Teresa Collie that emerged from “Hogmanay musings” about the selection of dips and salsas easily available in US grocery stores.

CAM Ventures is behind the five-figure backing.

Ms Collie said: “We were sitting round the table with the usual choices of cheese and onion dip and tomato and onion salsas, when one of my friends challenged me to make something better, and I’ve not stopped experimenting since.”

With a background in hospitality which stretches back to waitressing in a local hotel aged 15, Ms Collie is now working on D!p full time, and has three finalised flavours.

Ms Collie has taken inspiration from some of her favourite songs for the initial flavours, Papa Don’t Peach, Tequila Little Time and Rasp-beret Chipotle, which she plans to sell at a number of food fayres this summer, before being available on the shelves of independent retailers nationwide later this year.

Will Macpherson, managing director of CAM Ventures, which has invested to fund the brand start-up, said that "meeting Teresa and seeing what she’s set out to achieve with the brand has been incredibly inspiring”. He said: “The typical UK consumer has far less choice in the dip and relish section of the supermarket than their US counterparts, so we can’t wait to see the brand really take off.”

D!p will launch this summer at Aberdeenshire’s Echt Show on July 9, with its three core flavours, as well as a number of limited edition recipes.

The firm said: "We at D!P think that we’ve created dips with a difference. And the great thing is, they don’t have to just go with crisps, carrot sticks and tortillas. They will just as happily elevate your average cheese and ham sandwich, grilled chicken or vegi burger."