BRITAIN’S biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion confirmed yesterday that French businessman and former B&Q executive Régis Schultz is to become its chief executive.
The appointment follows a “global search”, and the announcement comes a day after JD Sports, known as the “king of trainers”, sold its Footasylum chain to a German investment firm following a protracted battle with the UK competition watchdog.
He joins JD from Al-Futtaim Group, the Dubai-based conglomerate which is partner to many global companies across the automotive, retail, financial services, real estate and health sectors, where he has been president of retail since 2019.
Prior to this, Mr Schultz was CEO of Monoprix, the French food and fashion retailer that is part of Groupe Casino.
He is said to have a strong track record of effecting transformational change through digitisation, driving multi-channel growth strategies and working across international markets.
Andrew Higginson, non-executive chairman of JD, noted: “The board has taken this opportunity to conduct a truly global search to find the right candidate to lead JD on the next stage in its development.
“Régis brings exactly the characteristics we were looking for. He is a retailer through and through with experience across all types of retail formats. He has also delivered transformational change through digitisation in a number of his roles. Finally, he has significant international experience which will be very important as he works with myself and our senior team to execute on our growth strategy.”
Describing JD as “one of the most successful operators of multi-brand retail formats in the world”, Mr Schultz, who is expected to join the firm in September, noted: “We are committed to going deeper in the international development of our brands, applying our experience and executional expertise and further enhancing our market leading multi-channel customer experience.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here