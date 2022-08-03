DEVRO, the Scottish-based sausage-skin and food casings manufacturer, flagged a “robust first half performance” as group revenue for the period to June 30 jumped 8.3 per cent to £129.8 million from £119.9m, driven by growth in mature markets such as the UK and Ireland, continental Europe and North America.

Operating profit dipped 8.4% to £18.6m from £20.3m as margins fell, but the Moodiesburn-based company said it expects to offset inflationary pressure over the full year mainly by higher selling prices plus higher costs to drive growth including new product development.