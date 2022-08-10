A SCOTS chartered surveyor and a construction services firm are investing £1 million in a new fleet of electric vehicles and office charging infrastructure.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Hardies Construction Services are aiming for 100 per cent of their joint fleet to be hybrid or electric by the end of 2023 with at least 50% of that EVs.

Currently, 75% of the fleet of 150 cars is now hybrid or electric, with 30% expected to be electric by end of this year.

The firms recently took delivery of 10 new electric BMW i4s from Arnold Clark BMW as part of their continued push for EVs across their fleet, with a further 10 EVs due to be delivered this year.

With over 160 surveyors working within the firms from 37 offices throughout Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, the fleet covers a combined three million miles annually and is a priority for cost and tax efficiency for the partnership and its employees.

Steven Clarke, commercial associate at Shepherd, said: “As a firm, we are keen to ensure we acknowledge our environmental obligations and travel in the most sustainable way possible.

“This latest investment in our vehicle fleet helps reduce our carbon footprint significantly, gives our employees a cost-efficient, sustainable means of transport, and continues to align us with the environmental policies pursued by many of our clients.”

Mr Clarke noted: “Sustainability is of huge importance to our business and ‘going electric’ helps the partnership to mitigate operating costs as well as safeguard the reliability and future of our fleet, all of which would not be possible without the engagement of our surveyors who immediately see the efficiencies and tax savings.”

Paul Dalby, business sales manager at Arnold Clark BMW, added: “As the first all-electric BMW saloon, the i4 combines the efficiency requirements for business fleet customers as well as the modern comforts and safety features required to deliver a truly outstanding driving experience for Shepherd and Hardies surveyors.

“With their latest investment in EVs, Shepherd and Hardies have once again shown themselves to be among our most forward-thinking clients in Scotland, which we are delighted to be able to support through the delivery of corporate fleet vehicles.”