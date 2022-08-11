BREWER Innis & Gunn is tapping into Scots’ penchant for sherry with a new limited-edition beer, The Original: PX.
The Original: PX is the Edinburgh-based company’s single-malt whisky cask-matured beer which has spent three months in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks brought to Scotland from Montilla Moriles in southern Spain.
As a result, says Innis & Gun, the 7.4 per cent ABV Scottish golden beer is “incredibly smooth and rich in flavour”.
Innis & Gunn’s founder Dougal Gunn Sharp, who is also master brewer, said: “The importance of sherry to Scotland dates way back and sherry casks are used to mature whisky thanks to their mellow, sweet character and array of exotic flavours and aromas.
“As our flagship brew The Original is uniquely single malt whisky cask-matured, we were inspired to build on this historic Scottish-Spanish connection.
The Original: PX is available via the Innis & Gunn online shop. Scottish contemporary landscape artist Emily Moore was commissioned to create the artwork which features on the gift pack.
Innis & Gunn, established in 2003, is among the UK’s most successful craft beer businesses, known for its innovative techniques including oak cask maturation. Its portfolio includes a range of IPAs and a line of bespoke limited-edition brews.
