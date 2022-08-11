A REFURBISHED building in Glasgow has bolstered the city's supply of Grade A office space.
The riverside development at 200 Broomielaw is also set to become one of the city’s greenest office buildings.
Currently undergoing an extensive renovation as part of a multi-million-pound project with practical completion due later this month, 200 Broomielaw in the city centre will deliver 80,000sqft of Grade A office space over nine levels and will be fully electric from 100 per cent renewable sources.
The development is also set to achieve an EPC A rating, which will result in 200 Broomielaw being the first refurbished building with no gas to attain the rating in Scotland.
Owner AM alpha, the Munich-based global family office for real estate investments, has appointed Cushman & Wakefield as leading adviser for the development. Acting jointly with JLL, the firm will provide strategic advice to AM alpha as it launches 200 Broomielaw with a new marketing campaign.
Fergus Maclennan, partner at Cushman & Wakefield in Glasgow, said: “It really is a fantastic property. Not only is it located in one of the fastest-growing commercial districts in Glasgow, but it also has market-leading environmental credentials, making it one of the best office buildings in the city.
“It will provide much needed Grade A office space when it completes next month.”
AM alpha’s Martin Lemke noted that “modern, well-connected offices are still an important place for employees to collaborate”, adding: “Being able to work face to face in a flexible working environment enhances collaboration.”
Designed during the pandemic, the building incorporates touch-free technology. In addition to being fully electric, 200 Broomielaw features sustainability benefits including electric car charging points and intelligent LG7 LED lighting.
There is a wellness suite with yoga studio and gym-style changing rooms at basement level.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here