A REFURBISHED building in Glasgow has bolstered the city's supply of Grade A office space.

The riverside development at 200 Broomielaw is also set to become one of the city’s greenest office buildings.

Currently undergoing an extensive renovation as part of a multi-million-pound project with practical completion due later this month, 200 Broomielaw in the city centre will deliver 80,000sqft of Grade A office space over nine levels and will be fully electric from 100 per cent renewable sources.

The development is also set to achieve an EPC A rating, which will result in 200 Broomielaw being the first refurbished building with no gas to attain the rating in Scotland.

Owner AM alpha, the Munich-based global family office for real estate investments, has appointed Cushman & Wakefield as leading adviser for the development. Acting jointly with JLL, the firm will provide strategic advice to AM alpha as it launches 200 Broomielaw with a new marketing campaign.

Fergus Maclennan, partner at Cushman & Wakefield in Glasgow, said: “It really is a fantastic property. Not only is it located in one of the fastest-growing commercial districts in Glasgow, but it also has market-leading environmental credentials, making it one of the best office buildings in the city.

“It will provide much needed Grade A office space when it completes next month.”

AM alpha’s Martin Lemke noted that “modern, well-connected offices are still an important place for employees to collaborate”, adding: “Being able to work face to face in a flexible working environment enhances collaboration.”

Designed during the pandemic, the building incorporates touch-free technology. In addition to being fully electric, 200 Broomielaw features sustainability benefits including electric car charging points and intelligent LG7 LED lighting.

There is a wellness suite with yoga studio and gym-style changing rooms at basement level.