STORE closures in Scotland are at their lowest rate since 2019, according to new data from PwC and The Local Data Company.
Some 536 Scottish stores closed during the first half of this year, while 356 shops opened, resulting in a net loss of 180 managed by retailers with more than five outlets.
With the overall reduction at -1.2%, Scotland’s closure rate has improved from the first six months of 2021 when it was -2.8% and sits just shy of the pre-pandemic rate of -1.1%. However, it remains above the GB average of -1.1%.
The Local Data Company tracked 204,618 outlets operated by multiple operators across the UK between the start of January and the end of June, finding that while the spread of closures between nations and regions is at its lowest for seven years, the proportionate rate of closures in Scotland was fourth fastest of the 11 examined by the study.
Only greater London (-1.3%), the west Midlands and east of England (both -1.4%) have seen a greater net decrease in multiple retailers.
While all 11 areas experienced net losses, every nation and region studied saw a slowing pace of decline, with closures across GB slowing to the lowest rate in more than seven years.
PwC’s latest Store Openings and Closures report suggests that recovery is being driven by leisure categories, as a result of post-pandemic pent-up demand.
Closures have been accelerating since the mid-2010s, driven by the shift to online retail and services such as banking and post offices. But this was offset to some extent due to the rapid rollout of leisure operators, such as casual dining restaurant chains and coffee shops.
A rapid shake-out during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 predominantly affected retailers which had over-expanded such as restaurant chains and those that failed to adapt their operating models to multi-channel trends, most notably fashion.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here