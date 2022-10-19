In this article, we discuss the ins and outs of buying crypto in the uk

If you are based in the uk and looking to buy cryptocurrency for the first time – you will be entering a new and existing trading space that has since surpassed a market value of £2.5 trillion.

In this beginner’s guide, we’ll teach you everything you need to know about investing in cryptocurrency in the uk. Key topics include how to choose a safe and low-cost cryptocurrency exchange, selecting the best digital currencies for your portfolio, and the steps required to invest in less than a few minutes.

How to buy cryptocurrency in the uk for beginners – 4 easy steps

In just four simple steps – you can invest in cryptocurrency via a regulated online broker in under five minutes.

Best of all, when using etoro for this purpose – you can instantly pay for your cryptocurrency investment in us dollars without paying any transaction fees.

Here’s a quick-fire overview of how to buy cryptocurrency in easy steps at etoro:

Step 1 – open an account with etoro : opening an account with etoro is super easy as it’s just a case of providing the broker with some personal information. You’ll also need to upload a copy of your id for anti-money laundering purposes.

: opening an account with etoro is super easy as it’s just a case of providing the broker with some personal information. You’ll also need to upload a copy of your id for anti-money laundering purposes. Step 2 – deposit: you only need to deposit $10 into etoro when you first open an account and no transaction fees are charged(us clients only). Choose from ach, a debit/credit card, an e-wallet, and more.

you only need to deposit $10 into etoro when you first open an account and no transaction fees are charged(us clients only). Choose from ach, a debit/credit card, an e-wallet, and more. Step 3 – search for cryptocurrency: now that you have a funded account, use the search bar to find the cryptocurrency that you want to buy. If you’re unsure which digital asset takes your fancy, click on the ‘discover’ button to browse the 60 digital currencies supported by etoro.

now that you have a funded account, use the search bar to find the cryptocurrency that you want to buy. If you’re unsure which digital asset takes your fancy, click on the ‘discover’ button to browse the 60 digital currencies supported by etoro. Step 4 – buy cryptocurrency: after clicking ‘trade’ you will see an order box appear on your screen. Enter your investment stake in the ‘amount’ box and click ‘open trade’ to buy your chosen cryptocurrency.

Uk first-time investors might appreciate our more detailed guide on how to buy and trade cryptocurrency – which you will find by scrolling down.

Where to buy cryptocurrency in the uk

There are over 20+ exchanges and brokers in the uk today that allow you to buy and invest in cryptocurrency. When thinking about where to invest in cryptocurrency, we would suggest choosing a provider that is regulated to ensure that you can buy safety.

It’s also a good idea to choose a platform that offers low fees and of course – support for your preferred cryptocurrencies.

In the sections below, you will find reviews of the best crypto exchanges in the uk and where to buy cryptocurrency assets safely and in a low-cost way.

1. Etoro – overall best place in the uk to buy cryptocurrency

Etoro was launched in 2007 and has become one of the best social trading platforms which is home to a wide range of asset classes, making it a great option to learn how to make money with cryptocurrency. In addition to cryptocurrencies, this covers everything from etfs and index funds to forex and commodities. You will have access to 60+ cryptocurrencies here – all of which can be purchased from a minimum investment of $10. This means you’ll have access to both the best future cryptos as well as the best meme coins such as dogecoin, shiba inu and apecoin. Furthermore, you’ll be able to access the next cryptocurrencies that could explode in the near future.

This is ideal if you’re looking to explore crypto coins for the first time and you don’t want to risk too much money. Moreover, at a minimum trade size of $10, you can buy expensive cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum – both of which are now worth thousands of dollars per token.

When it comes to fees, etoro allows uk clients to deposit usd on a fee-free basis. This is the case irrespective of which deposit type you choose. Options here include ach, e-wallets like paypal and neteller, online banking, and debit/credit cards. Trading commissions when you buy cryptocurrency cost just 1% – which is built into the price that you see when you place an order. This way you can buy ethereum and other cryptos with a credit card from the comfort of your own home.

If you are interested in gaining exposure to cryptocurrency but you don’t know which tokens to add to your portfolio – etoro offers a duo of passive trading tools. First, there are professionally managed smart portfolios, which allow you to diversify across more than a dozen digital currencies through a single investment. Etoro is always adding new cryptocurrencies to its portfolio so you can gain exposure to the best cryptos that could explode in 2023. One such exciting new crypto project is curve.

You might also consider the copy trading tool. This allows you to mirror the cryptocurrency investments of a proven trader like-for-like. The minimum investment stake with copy trading is just $200. We also found that etoro offers one of the best crypto wallets for beginners. This is because when you buy cryptocurrency here, the tokens are kept safe in your etoro web wallet.

Alternatively, for more control and flexibility over your cryptocurrencies, the etoro wallet app can be downloaded to your ios or android smartphone. Finally, we should note that etoro is perhaps the best crypto exchange in the market for complete beginners – as both its website and mobile app are super easy to use. Read our in-depth etoro review for more details.

Ever wondered how to buy the metaverse? With etoro crypto enthusiasts can gain exposure to the best metaverse coins such as mana and sand.

2. Binance - low fee exchange to buy 600+ cryptocurrencies

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally. With that said, the exchange offers a domestic version of its website that is only accessible to uk clients. And, compared to the 600+ cryptocurrencies hosted on the main binance website, the uk version of this exchange supports 80+ markets.

Nevertheless, once you have opened a verified account here and made a deposit, you can trade cryptocurrencies at a commission of just 0.10% per slide. Moreover, when funding your binance account via ach or a domestic bank wire, you won't be charged any transaction fees.

On the other hand, depositing with a debit or credit card is expensive here, with binance charging 4.5%. Moreover, this is in addition to an instant buy fee of 0.5%. When it comes to trading tools, this is where binance stands out. This is because you can analyze the cryptocurrency markets through high-level technical indicators and charting features.

However, these tools won't be suitable for beginners cryptocurrency investors, so bear this in mind before you open an account with binance. Another popular feature offered by binance is its trust wallet app - which enables you to store thousands of different tokens across multiple blockchains. For a simpler way to store your crypto investments - you can use the main binance web wallet.

3. Coinbase - top exchange for first-time cryptocurrency investors

The coinbase website itself offers a somewhat bare-bones service - which will likely appeal to first-time investors. There is no complicated jargon found at coinbase and when you buy cryptocurrency - you will be guided through the required process step-by-step.

Coinbase is a heavily regulated exchange that is now listed on the nasdaq as a tradable stock. We like that the platform keeps 98% of client funds in cold storage and all accounts must have two-factor authentication installed. All in all, coinbase is one of the safest cryptocurrency platforms in this industry.

However, coinbase also charges some of the highest fees that we have come across. For example, when you buy cryptocurrency here, you will pay a standard commission of 1.49%. This 1.49% commission will again be charged when you close a position. Although ach payments can be made fee-free, debit/credit card transactions are charged at 3.99%.

This does, however, include your trading commission. Nonetheless, cheaper fees are most certainly available elsewhere. If you do decide to use coinbase to invest in cryptocurrency - then you have several options when it comes to storage. This includes a dedicated wallet app that allows you to manage your private keys.

What we like:

User-friendly mobile app interface

Can purchase crypto using credit/debit card and paypal

Great educational content

Two-factor authentication

4. Gemini - safe and regulated exchange to buy cryptocurrency

In many ways, gemini offers a very similar service to that of the previously discussed coinbase. This is because, just like coinbase, gemini offers a simple user interface that makes the process of buying cryptocurrency easy - even for beginners. Furthermore, gemini is a heavily regulated exchange.

This includes a license with the new york state department of financial services (nysdfs) - so you should have no issues regarding safety. However, much like coinbase, gemini is one of the most expensive cryptocurrency exchanges in the market. For example, you will pay a standard commission of 1.49% per slide for any cryptocurrency investments above $200.

If you trade less than $200, you will pay a flat fee depending on the size of the investment. Either way, this will work out at more than 1,49% in percentage terms. Another thing to note about the pricing structure at gemini is that although debit and credit card payments are supported, this will set you back 3.49% of the purchase amount.

This is why it's best to deposit funds via a wire transfer at gemini, which is free of charge. In terms of supported markets, gemini is home to 75+ leading cryptocurrencies. This includes everything from bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin, to chainlink, zcash, and bitcoin cash. Finally, gemini also offers an earning tool that allows you to generate interest in your crypto investments.

What we like:

Strong regulatory framework

Institutional-grade security

75+ cryptocurrencies supported

Earning tool that allows you to generate interest

Cryptocurrency investment explained

Granted - the underlying blockchain technology that supports cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum can appear somewhat complex at first glance. However, in terms of investing in cryptocurrency - the process is no different from buying stocks.

That is to say, the overarching concept when you buy cryptocurrency is that you will make money if the value of the token increases. And, just like stocks, this is based on demand and supply.

This means that as more and more people buy in a specific cryptocurrency - its value will increase.

To highlight just how simple the cryptocurrency investment process is, we'll use buying solana as a prime example:

Let's suppose that you decide to buy $3,000 into sol

When you place your order at your chosen cryptocurrency exchange - sol is priced at $32 per token

You decide to hold on to your sol tokens for two years

Two years have passed and sol is now trading at $65 per token

This means that since you invested, the value of sol has increased by 105%

As per the above example, if you were to cash out your sol invested when the token was priced at $65 - your 105% gains would amount to a total return of $6050. As such, on your original investment of $3,000 - you made a profit of $3050.

Interestingly, although returns of this magnitude might seem high - consider that since solana was launched in 2019, it has increased in value by more than 15,000%.

Another great way to buy cryptocurrency is via the best play to earn games such as silks and the sandbox.

Is cryptocurrency a good investment?

Like all asset classes, there is no guarantee that you will make money from a cryptocurrency investment. Moreover, it is important to remember that cryptocurrencies are volatile and speculative.

Therefore, before you decide to buy cryptocurrency - it's important to consider both the benefits and risks. Newbies should consider starting out with the best beginner crypto to purchase.

Should i buy cryptocurrency?

In this section, we will talk about some of the reasons why so many investors in the uk are now turning to cryptocurrencies to make long-term financial gains.

Many cryptocurrency tokens to choose from

First and foremost, we like the fact that there are now thousands of cryptocurrency projects in the market.

And as such, in a similar nature to the thousands of stocks listed on the nyse and nasdaq, you are sure to find a cryptocurrency that aligns with your financial goals.

For example, if you're simply looking to dip your toes into cryptocurrency for the first time, then you might decide to stick with established and large-cap projects like bitcoin and ethereum.

In comparison to lower-cap tokens, these cryptocurrency projects are less volatile, albeit, the upside potential might be more limited.

On the other hand, you might also consider buying less established cryptocurrencies with a smaller market capitalization. These tokens will appeal to investors that have a higher risk tolerance and wish to target greater profit margins.

Cryptocurrencies smash through stock market gains

While cryptocurrencies are inherently riskier than traditional stocks, the former continues to generate significantly higher gains.

For instance, over the prior five years, the s&p 500 has increased by 94%. Moreover, the nasdaq composite has returned 144% over the same period.

In comparison, consider that over the past five years, bitcoin has increased by more than 3,600%.

Bitcoin isn't the best-performing cryptocurrency though, as many other tokens in this marketplace have generated even higher growth levels.

For example, ethereum has increased in value by over 7,000% during the same period, while as noted earlier, bnb is up 10,000%. If you own some eth and are wondering how to spend ethereum today, you can read our comprehensive guide to find out everything you need to know about spending cryptocurrency right now.

When you look at some of the best metaverse coins in the market - gains are even more impressive. For example, decentraland and its mana token have grown by over 25,000% since launch.

Major companies are engaging with cryptocurrency

Some of the biggest and most dominant companies globally are now engaging with cryptocurrency - which once again, proves beyond doubt that this industry is here to stay in the long run.

For example, tesla - which is one of the largest companies globally with a market capitalization of over$1 trillion, invested $1.5 billion from its balance sheet in late 2020 into bitcoin.

Then you have companies like overstock, paypal, microsoft, and starbucks - all of which allow you to spend bitcoin on their respective products and services.

Cryptocurrency can yield capital gains and regular income

Another major reason that is leading to more and more people buying cryptocurrency is that digital assets now allow you to make money on two fronts.

First, as noted earlier, you will make a profit from your cryptocurrency investment if the value of the token increases in the open marketplace.

However, what you can also do is deposit your digital tokens into crypto savings accounts to earn passive income. For example, if you were to deposit your bitcoin into aqru - you would earn 7% interest annually.

This can be achieved without you needing to sell your cryptocurrencies. Meaning - that while your tokens are stored in a crypto interest account, you will still make money if the token rises in value.

Cryptocurrency is still a new concept

On the one hand, cryptocurrency has achieved legitimacy in many ways - especially when you consider the vast number of established companies and brands that are now engaged in this space.

However, it is also important to remember that the world's first cryptocurrency - bitcoin, was only launched in 2009. Moreover, some of the largest cryptocurrency projects in this space are even younger.

For example, cardano and solana were only launched in 2017.

Avalanche and shiba inu - both of which carry a multi-billion dollar market capitalization, were launched as recently as 2020.

You then have lucky block - which is one of the most successful cryptocurrencies this year - was launched in early 2022.

And all in all, it is far from too late to invest in cryptocurrency - as the broader marketplace is still in its infancy.

What are the risks of cryptocurrency?

It is all good and well to focus on the many benefits that you can take advantage of when you buy and invest in cryptocurrency.

However, seasoned traders will always consider the risks of an asset class before proceeding with an investment.

And as such, in the bullet points outlined below, we take a closer look at some of the main risks to consider when you buy cryptocurrency.

Speculative : many investments in the cryptocurrency markets are highly speculative. This means that the overarching focus is on short-term price increases as opposed to long-term value.

: many investments in the cryptocurrency markets are highly speculative. This means that the overarching focus is on short-term price increases as opposed to long-term value. Volatile : a direct result of the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies is that this marketplace can be extremely volatile. Moreover, the smaller the market capitalization that a cryptocurrency has, the more volatile it becomes.

: a direct result of the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies is that this marketplace can be extremely volatile. Moreover, the smaller the market capitalization that a cryptocurrency has, the more volatile it becomes. Rug pulls: the term 'rug pull' refers to a cryptocurrency project that was created with the sole intention of scamming investors. A recent example of this was squid coin, which resulted in investors losing millions of dollars.

the term 'rug pull' refers to a cryptocurrency project that was created with the sole intention of scamming investors. A recent example of this was squid coin, which resulted in investors losing millions of dollars. Hacks: another risk to consider before you invest in cryptocurrency is that hackers will often favor this asset class. The biggest threat in this respect is if your wallet is remotely hacked - your entire balance can be stolen in a matter of seconds.

There are many things that you can do to reduce the risks of losing money from a cryptocurrency investment. This includes diversifying well, across lots of different projects, and doing in-depth research before parting with any money.

Moreover, to ensure your cryptocurrency tokens remain secure - consider using a heavily regulated broker like etoro.

The most popular cryptocurrency to buy today

Although it's great that you have thousands of digital tokens to choose from, knowing which cryptocurrency to buy can be a cumbersome and challenging process.

With that said, if this is your first time buying cryptocurrency - you might want to consider some of the solid projects discussed below.

Bitcoin

It will likely come as no surprise to learn that bitcoin is the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2023 if this is your first time entering the market. Bitcoin is the world's first and still de-facto cryptocurrency - and thus - it has the longest track record in this space.

Excluding stablecoins like tether, bitcoin also attracts the largest trading volumes. Moreover, bitcoin carries the largest market capitalization of any cryptocurrency - so in theory, it is one of the least volatile to own. Bitcoin is also one of the best coins to mine in 2023. If you're unsure about the crypto mining process then read our article on best coins to mine for everything you need to know.

Xrp

Another cryptocurrency that has an established track record in this space is xrp. Launched in 2012, xrp is the native cryptocurrency of the ripple blockchain.

This project provides banks and large financial institutions with technology that can execute cross-border transactions. Unlike traditional systems, ripple and xrp permit cheap and near-instant transfers - regardless of the currencies involved. If you're like the majority of crypto-enthusiasts, you can learn more about how xrp's market price could perform in the foreseeable future by reading our xrp price prediction analysis now.

Bnb

Founded in 2017, although bnb is younger than its bitcoin and xrp counterparts, it's still one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in today. This digital currency is backed by binance, the world's largest exchange.

Bnb is a top-five cryptocurrency for market capitalization and it is the primary token used on the binance smart chain, which is home to thousands of projects. Bnb is also used by traders to reduce binance exchange commissions by 25%.

Ethereum

Ethereum was launched in 2015 and since then - its native eth token has increased in value by over 28,000%. The ethereum blockchain allows developers to deploy smart contracts and decentralized applications (dapps).

Crucially, not only is ethereum the second-largest cryptocurrency for market capitalization, but ethereum is preferred blockchain protocol for lots of other successful projects. This includes basic attention token, uniswap, axie infinity, maker, and more.

Best penny cryptocurrency to buy in 2023

If you come across the term 'penny cryptocurrency', this simply refers to digital tokens that trade for less than $1. As such you can explore the cheapest options via our best cryptos under $1 guide.

Crucially, it is important to remember that just because a cryptocurrency is cheap - this doesn't mean that you are taking on enhanced risk. After all, the value of a cryptocurrency is determined by the number of tokens in circulation and its current market price.

For example, as of writing, xrp is trading at just $0.86 per token, albeit, it carries a market capitalization of over $40 billion.

On the other hand, yearn.finance has a market capitalization of less than $1 billion even though as of writing - a single token would cost you more than $23,000.

Nevertheless, if you're specifically looking for the best penny cryptocurrency to buy in 2023 because you wish to own a large number of tokens - consider the projects outlined below:

The graph : provides blockchain projects with indexing capabilities. This means that blockchains can separate and prioritize data. In turn, blockchains can avoid becoming overloaded with information.

: provides blockchain projects with indexing capabilities. This means that blockchains can separate and prioritize data. In turn, blockchains can avoid becoming overloaded with information. Dogecoin : ever wondered if dogecoin is a good investment in 2023? As one of the best meme coins on the market, this speculative cryptocurrency is favored by tesla's ceo elon musk. Over the prior five years, dogecoin has returned investors with gains of over 800%.

: ever wondered if dogecoin is a good investment in 2023? As one of the best meme coins on the market, this speculative cryptocurrency is favored by tesla's ceo elon musk. Over the prior five years, dogecoin has returned investors with gains of over 800%. Stellar : although stellar was launched in 2014, this penny cryptocurrency has never surpassed a value of $1. Its underlying blockchain offers speedy transactions at a fee of near-zero. Notable partnerships include ibm and moneygram.

: although stellar was launched in 2014, this penny cryptocurrency has never surpassed a value of $1. Its underlying blockchain offers speedy transactions at a fee of near-zero. Notable partnerships include ibm and moneygram. Defi coin: with a 24-hour trading volume of nearly $60k many traders are looking to buy defi coin right now.

Investing in cryptocurrency v.s trading cryptocurrency

The terms 'investing' and 'trading' are typically used interchangeably in the cryptocurrency industry. However, just like in the stocks and shares scene, these two terms refer to different strategies.

For example, in the case of cryptocurrency investing:

When you invest in a cryptocurrency, you typically do so with a long-term vision in mind. Hence why so many investors look for the best long term crypto investments on the market.

This means that at a minimum, you will likely hold onto your tokens for at least one year.

Cryptocurrency investing requires little input from you after having bought your chosen tokens.

And, when you trade cryptocurrency:

Cryptocurrency trading is typically viewed as a shorter-term strategy.

This means that you might buy a cryptocurrency and cash out within the next few weeks or months. This is also referred to as crypto day trading.

In some cases, traders will open and close a position within one day.

Crucially, cryptocurrency trading requires active participation in terms of research and technical analysis.

As a newbie in this industry, it's best to stick with a long-term approach to cryptocurrency. This means that you will look to choose solid projects that offer a viable long-term outlook and thus - you will have little interest in shorter-term volatility.

Is it safe to buy cryptocurrency?

In a nutshell - it is very safe to buy cryptocurrency in the uk. However, as we covered earlier, there are still several risks that you need to take into account to ensure that your investments remain safe and secure at all times.

At the forefront of this is ensuring that you only buy cryptocurrency with an online broker that is regulated to offer us clients digital asset services.

For example, when you use etoro, you can be sure that your capital and digital tokens are in safe hands - as this brokerage firm is regulated by multiple tier-one bodies. Webull, coinbase, and gemini also have a strong regulatory standing in the us.

Moreover, when it comes to wallet security, this is another area where etoro excels.

This is because when you buy cryptocurrency through this broker, your digital tokens are kept safe by the platform's in-house wallet - which is bound by institutional-grade security controls.

And if you're a beginner, keeping your cryptocurrency investments in your etoro web wallet will most definitely appeal, as you don't need to have any knowledge of private keys or remote hacking defenses.

How to buy cryptocurrency uk - tutorial

This beginner's guide on how to buy cryptocurrency in the uk will now conclude with a detailed walkthrough of how to purchase your first-ever digital asset.

The steps below will show you how to open an account with etoro, deposit us dollars fee-free, and subsequently invest in your chosen cryptocurrency from a stake of just $10.

Step 1: register an account

First, open an etoro account - which you can do by clicking 'join now' on the official website. Enter your personal information and contact details when prompted, alongside a username. You also need to verify your email address.

To get yourself verified near-instantly, you will need to upload some id. If you're based in the us or the uk, this can be a valid passport, driver's license, or state id card.

Step 2: deposit funds

Deposits at etoro can be executed instantly when you choose from a debit or credit card, or an e-wallet. The latter is inclusive of neteller and paypal.

No fees are charged on us dollar deposits and the minimum for first-time customers from the us is just $10.

Step 3: choose which cryptocurrency to buy

If your etoro account is funded, you can now decide which cryptocurrency to invest in. Etoro lists 60 digital currencies - so click on 'discover' to see what markets are supported.

Alternatively, you can use the search bar at the top of the page if you already know which cryptocurrency to invest in. In our example above, we are searching for bnb.

Step 4: buy cryptocurrency

You need to click on the 'trade' button next to your preferred cryptocurrency - which will load an order form.

Here, you need to type in the amount of money you wish to buy. You can stake any amount from just $10 at etoro.

To buy cryptocurrency right now - click on the 'open trade' button.

Conclusion - ​​how to buy cryptocurrency in the uk for beginners

To buy cryptocurrency in the uk right now - the process takes just five minutes from start to finish.

You should, however, ensure that you do plenty of research so that you can decide on which cryptocurrency to buy. You should also remember that digital currencies are volatile, so consider the risks involved before proceeding.

Ultimately, etoro offers the overall best place to buy cryptocurrency in the uk for its industry-leading fee structure, support for 60 digital assets, and the ability to deposit us dollars without being charged.

Frequently asked questions

Is it worth buying crypto assets?

If you're looking to enter an emerging marketplace that is still in its infancy - then cryptocurrency can be a great investment product for your portfolio. Since bitcoin was launched in 2009, this space continues to outperform the broader stock markets. However, you also need to consider the enhanced risks associated with cryptocurrency investments before proceeding.

How do i buy cryptocurrency?

To buy cryptocurrency online, you'll need an account with a broker or exchange that supports your preferred digital assets. After registering and verifying your identity, you can then deposit funds and complete the purchase of your chosen cryptocurrency.

What is the best way to buy cryptocurrency?

The best way to invest in cryptocurrency is to use a debit or credit card - as your transaction will be processed securely and instantly.

What is the best site to buy cryptocurrency?

This guide has reviewed five of the best places to buy cryptocurrency for 2023. With that said, we found that etoro is the overall best broker in this space for its strong commitment to regulation alongside its low-fee policy and support for debit/credit cards. Etoro also offers one of the best apps to invest in cryptocurrency.

What cryptocurrency should i buy?

If you're a beginner and searching for the best crypto to buy, then perhaps it might be wise to stick with established projects like bitcoin, ethereum, and xrp. However, there are thousands of other cryptocurrencies to choose from - so you should ensure that you conduct your own independent research.

