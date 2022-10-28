SURFING on Scotland’s west coast has inspired a former Dyson product design engineer to create a self-watering plant pot produced from waste washed up on beaches.

Andrew Flynn, founder of POTR, was shocked to witness the scale of sea debris on beaches in the Outer Hebrides. Now, his company has launched its limited-edition Ocean Pot range, made from 100 per cent recycled fishing nets and described as the “world’s most sustainable plant pot”.