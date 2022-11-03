One of Scotland’s oldest universities has admitted that an inquiry identified “sexist and discriminatory” behaviour that “fell short of professional expectations”.
In a written statement, the Universian ty of Glasgow apologised to staff and students affected by “unacceptable and distressing incidents” within the medical school and said an action plan will be drawn up.
The institution launched an internal inquiry after a grievance lodged by staff against the head of undergraduate medicine was upheld alleging misogynistic behaviour.
It led to another senior academic, Dr James Going, quitting his post after 35 years claiming “a culture of misogyny is flourishing” within the school.
Professor John Paul Leach said a full investigation into his conduct concluded “there was no case to answer”.
It was announced on Tuesday that the consultant neurologist is to leave his post within weeks.
An email was issued to university staff yesterday by Professor Matthew Walters, head of the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Nursing, which states that a new oversight board is being launched in response to the inquiry’s findings.
The statement warns that the content relates to “sexism and discrimination” and provides a link to dignity at work support.
Prof Walters writes: “Concerns over gender-based bullying and discrimination were raised within the Undergraduate Medical School (UMS) community in 2021.
“The subsequent processes, which have recently concluded, identified some behaviours which fell short of professional expectations.
“The School takes these findings very seriously. The wellbeing of everyone in our community will always be our prime concern, and we are committed to ensuring that all staff and students in the UMS, and across our full School, feel safe, supported and free from discrimination or abuse of any kind.
“I speak for for all senior colleagues in the School and College when I say that I am sorry that any of our staff or students have been subjected to unwelcome, unacceptable behaviour and distressing incidents.
“We recognise that we need to work harder to prevent these incidents. As a School we can and will do better.”
He goes to say that a college oversight group is being set up to devise an action plan which will make improvements “where necessary”.
He writes: “This will include enhanced training for staff, and the input of an external consultancy team to work across the UMS and our wider School with a view to the development of a progressive and inclusive culture for all.”
New leadership roles will be advertised for the university’s Equality and Diversity Committee.
He adds: “We all have a part to play in improving the culture of our School. I encourage you all to reflect on your own environment and behaviour, and to acknowledge that all of us, regardless of seniority and experience, must consider how we support the experiences and progress of our colleagues.”
In January, the university appointed Morag Ross KC to carry out an investigation into gender-based violence, including harassment and discrimination. The findings are due to be published by the end of the year.
Prof Leach is to take up a post with a multinational pharmaceutical firm with responsibility for the development of new anti-seizure medicines
He said: “I am delighted to move on with an unblemished disciplinary record both from the university and the NHS after six and 36 years respectively.
“I have been touched and moved by the outpouring of support from across the university, the NHS, and the wider epilepsy community across the UK.”
In August, university Principal Sr Anton Muscatelli told an employment tribunal that it is “shameful” so few women are promoted to senior roles within the institution.
He was cross-examined by Jeanette Findlay, who claims she was overlooked for a professorship in 2020 because of her sex.
She presented data showing that as of 2020, only 11 per cent of senior roles within her department of economics were female.
An employment judge is considering the evidence.
