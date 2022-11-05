By David Thomson
We have heard a lot recently about the influence of government bonds (gilts) on the economy.Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget sent their prices plummeting and the cost of government borrowing and mortgages rising.
It was not all Mr Kwarteng’s fault; bond prices had already been falling in 2022 due to rising inflation levels caused by excess Covid policy stimulus, a post-pandemic consumer spending spree and the Russian invasion of Ukraine which saw energy and food prices spiral upwards.
However, his plans spooked the market and the fallout was sufficient enough for the Bank
of England to reverse its stance on quantitative tightening and step in to buy bonds and support pension funds that had become forced sellers
of bonds.
However, a change of Chancellor and Prime Minister later and the UK Government bond market is showing some stability and the Bank
of England has again been selling government bonds successfully.
It is also true that the fall in government bond prices this year may signal a fundamental reversal of fortunes for bond markets in general compared with recent years when the interest they provided was consistently falling and bond values rose.
As central banks start to engage in quantitative tightening instead of easing this will create a headwind for many assets; although as we have seen in the UK this strategy may well be reversed in times of market strain.
However, the primary role of government bonds in an investment portfolio is not necessarily to drive returns but to act as a stabiliser.
Historically, they have helped to keep portfolios on a relatively even keel by smoothing out returns that can be especially important if you are close to retirement or relying on your investments to cover your living expenses.
Thanks to the dependable income streams they offer, government bonds normally tend to be less volatile than shares; even if that has not been
the case this year. In addition, bond prices often move in the opposite direction to share prices, especially during periods of recession and this also helps smooth portfolio returns.
Bond and share prices do sometimes fall in tandem, as we have seen recently and also during the Covid 19 market slump of March 2020.
In 2020 the effect was short-lived and it will be interesting to see if government bonds recover
as quickly this time given that they normally perform well during a recession.
If investment returns are lower in the near future as some are predicting, now that central banks move to sell bonds into the market and soak up cash, it is likely bonds will not be the only assets affected.
Investors should probably be wary of any solution that promises an easy escape from this low-return environment via alternative strategies, such as property, which may appear to offer an attractive return but which may come with additional liquidity risk.
The last thing investors should do is abandon the principles of good asset allocation. There is not a silver bullet alternative.
Prudent portfolio construction is about striking the right balance between different
types of assets that historically offer different levels of potential risk and return and then diversifying these investments in line with
your objectives.
The further away an objective is, the more an investor is able to tolerate market swings and hence younger people can invest in higher-risk shares and less government bond exposure
is required.
The older people get, the more their time horizon shortens and the more urgent is their need for lower-risk portfolio stabilisers combined with prudent rates of withdrawal to ensure they do not run out of funds.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution. Investors should dial up or down the risk-return profile of their portfolios depending on their investment goals, investment horizon, risk tolerance and
a set of realistic expectations for asset returns (net of costs).
David Thomson is chief investment officer at VWM Wealth Planning.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here