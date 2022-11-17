Start-up funding competition Scottish EDGE has named the 24 finalists in its latest round of awards totalling £1.5 million in grant and loan support.

Contending across a variety of categories, the firms will pitch their business concepts to judges on December 6 and 7 after which the winners will be announced. This is the 20th round in the eight years of the Scottish EDGE competition, which has to date invested £20m in more than 500 businesses.

The 20th round will include the return of Net Zero EDGE, which launched last year with backing from the Royal Bank of Scotland to coincide with COP26. Finalists include ethical fashion designer Beira Moda, reusable plant-based water bottle maker S’wheat, and bespoke reusable face mask creator Mask Logic.

Scientific and digital innovation will also be recognised with BioLiberty’s robotic glove, data-collecting robots from PicSea, and Yaldi Games’s community-driven life simulation video game on the list of finalists.

A new award has been introduced to recognise the efforts of an enterprise that has made a positive contribution to the wellbeing of its community. Arising out of a crowdfunding campaign, the award totals a value of up to £20,000 and will be decided by public vote.

Scottish EDGE chief executive Evelyn McDonald said organisers were "thrilled" to continue their support for the nation’s entrepreneurs.

“We are particularly proud to be contributing to the Scottish Government’s mission to tackle the climate emergency with the Net Zero Award, which is made possible by the generous funding of the Royal Bank of Scotland," she added.

"It is also heartening to see that public enthusiasm for supporting Scottish entrepreneurship has enabled the Scottish EDGE Community Award, which will allow us to recognise the ceaseless hard work of those contributing to their local communities.”

Along with the Royal Bank of Scotland, the awards are supported by The Hunter Foundation, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

The full list of finalists:

Argyle IT & Education

EDTech blended learning platform to meet West African higher education needs

BearHammer Games

Adventure Fitness VR – A virtual reality fitness game

Beastly Brews t/a Panther Milk

The world’s first oat milk ready-to-drink cocktail

Birken Tree (Scotland)

World's first dedicated Birchwater specially created for pairing with fine whiskies

Eleon Products

Innovative tool for cleaning teeth next to gaps

Fitabeo Therapeutics

Developing oral thin films as an enhanced way of delivering medicine

Mask Logic

Designs individual, bespoke, re-usable and scientifically proven facemasks to healthcare and other sectors

Meander Apparel

Outdoor clothing brand making ethical garments for everyday adventures

Microplate Dx

Specialise in antibiotic susceptibility testing diagnostics reducing antimicrobial resistance

Palaemon Maritime

Provide anti-piracy barriers on a rental basis for ships, costing less than razor wire

RIVAL SC

Tech platform that sets out to revolutionise supply chain management for SMEs

Today Agency

Student-driven media agency connecting businesses with creative local students

Ailsa Reliability Solutions

Utilise cutting edge technologies to eliminate unplanned downtime of client's critical assets

Beira Moda

Crafts ethical limited edition womenswear from discarded high-end fabric

BioLiberty

Soft robotic glove and digital platform to help stroke survivors with remote rehabilitation

GaitAR

Developing mobility solutions for Parkinson's patients, in the form of Smart Glasses

Hoolr Education

Technology company that helps organisations manage, scale and understand their coaching cultures

PicSea

Ocean digitisation provider that uses its swarms of underwater robots to collect data

Rutland Square Gin

Worlds first and only Chai Spiced Gin aimed at Indian market

S'wheat

World's first reusable bottle made from plants

Thistle Rocketry

Space launch start-up currently developing scalable rocket systems for cube satellites

Two Birds Fitness

Created a range of functional drinks which combine speciality coffee/tea with vitamins and antioxidants

Unbaggaged

On-demand luggage storage platform that picks, stores and returns bags where and when needed

Yaldi Games

Mission-led game developer who have developed a community-driven life simulation game called Wholesome