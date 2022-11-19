A RESTAURATEUR has hailed the opening of a new offering in the Scottish capital.

The Crolla family is to open a new restaurant called Antonietta to replace the group's La Favorita restaurant, now closed.

The family owns the Vittoria Group, which operates Bertie's, Taste of Italy, Vittoria and Divino.

Leandro Crolla, Vittoria group director, said: “We have fought with tram works on Leith Walk for years.

"Nevertheless, there is now light at the end of the tunnel as we say goodbye to La Favorita Restaurant after 17 years, we welcome Antonietta - a loud and bold Italian eatery that serves a 'new look' neighborhood.

“The pizzeria brand lives on in our takeaway and home delivery businesses under our La Favorita Delivered, which continues to thrive in the city."

The Vittoria Group earlier announced changes to its pizza delivery brand La Favorita Delivery to offer a future design and a more affordable menu as part of its ongoing development.

Its takeaway site on Leith Walk beside Antonietta, which opens at the start of December, was redesigned "with a contemporary look to match new branding and menus".

La Favorita Delivered continues to operate seven days a week in Edinburgh central.

Edinburgh-based commercial interior design firm Studio So is working to transform the 140-seat restaurant space.

Dishes will be served on hand-painted plates from Amalfi and include beef and nduja mafaldine pasta and a popping yolk pizza.