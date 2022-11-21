PHILANTHROPIST and entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter has revealed that the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey is going on the road.

Sir Tom told listeners on yesterday’s show that the “board you can’t afford” segment of the popular show would be in situ at the finals of the Scottish EDGE business competition, this year taking place at the Royal Bank of Scotland’s campus at Gogarburn, near Edinburgh, on December 6-7.

“We have invested £20 million in over 500 businesses since we started Scottish EDGE,” he said. “I’m looking forward the ‘board you can’t afford’ being live on stage next month.”

This is Round 20 of the competition with the latest batch of finalists pitching for up to £100,000 in funding.

Lord Willie Haughey is a supporter of the UK’s biggest business funding competition which is funded by Sir Tom’s The Hunter Foundation, the Royal Bank of Scotland, the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and private donors. It was was launched in 2013.

Talking about Clark Contracts, a Paisley-based company that has secured over £30 million of new orders in what it says was a record month, Lord Haughey praised the firm and said it was still possible for businesses to find good outcomes.

Clark Contracts said new orders include the £8 million design and build of a new industrial unit in Belgrave Logistics Park in Bellshill for Knight Property Group. It has also recently worked with Knight to deliver a £4m industrial unit in East Kilbride, and the £5m refurbishment of offices in Edinburgh.

It has also been awarded two contracts from Falkirk Council, the first of which is the £7m construction of new social housing in Polmont, which will deliver 28 terraced houses and flats.