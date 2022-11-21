PHILANTHROPIST and entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter has revealed that the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey is going on the road.
Sir Tom told listeners on yesterday’s show that the “board you can’t afford” segment of the popular show would be in situ at the finals of the Scottish EDGE business competition, this year taking place at the Royal Bank of Scotland’s campus at Gogarburn, near Edinburgh, on December 6-7.
“We have invested £20 million in over 500 businesses since we started Scottish EDGE,” he said. “I’m looking forward the ‘board you can’t afford’ being live on stage next month.”
This is Round 20 of the competition with the latest batch of finalists pitching for up to £100,000 in funding.
Lord Willie Haughey is a supporter of the UK’s biggest business funding competition which is funded by Sir Tom’s The Hunter Foundation, the Royal Bank of Scotland, the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and private donors. It was was launched in 2013.
Talking about Clark Contracts, a Paisley-based company that has secured over £30 million of new orders in what it says was a record month, Lord Haughey praised the firm and said it was still possible for businesses to find good outcomes.
Clark Contracts said new orders include the £8 million design and build of a new industrial unit in Belgrave Logistics Park in Bellshill for Knight Property Group. It has also recently worked with Knight to deliver a £4m industrial unit in East Kilbride, and the £5m refurbishment of offices in Edinburgh.
It has also been awarded two contracts from Falkirk Council, the first of which is the £7m construction of new social housing in Polmont, which will deliver 28 terraced houses and flats.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here