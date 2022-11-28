A SCOTTISH distillery has unveiled plans for a massive whisky maturation plant.

Described as the 10th largest Scotch whisky company, Ian Macleod Distillers’ proposals for the 20-acre site include whisky warehousing, an associated blend centre, tank farm, offices, landscaping, access, parking, drainage, and facilitating works.

The distiller is giving people the chance to have their say on the proposals for the warehouse scheme at Bandeath Industrial Estate in Throsk, near Stirling.

IMD said it has identified the site as a suitable location to deliver a maturation warehouse scheme, providing additional capacity for its operations across Scotland.

Warehouse buildings will store casks, allowing the whisky to slowly mature for several years prior to it being sold in bulk or as cased goods.

The warehouses will hold casks from all of Ian Macleod’s distilleries, which are Rosebank in Falkirk, Glengoyne distillery in Stirlingshire, and Tamdhu distillery at Knockando on Speyside.

The site near Fallin from a distance (Image: IMD)

The matured whisky will be transferred by road tanker to IMD’s bottling facility in Broxburn. Once packaged, they will largely be exported.

The cost of the project will be in excess of £40 million, with 20 direct jobs created and many others arising indirectly.

The site at Bandeath Industrial Estate is zoned for employment uses in the Stirling Local Development Plan.

An in-person consultation event will be held on Thursday, 1st December 2022, between 3 pm and 7.30pm at Throsk Community Centre, Kersie Road, Throsk FK7 7NA. Exhibition display boards will be available to view. Members of the technical team will be on hand to answer any questions the community may have and gather feedback.

Following this consultation event, feedback will be open until 5th January 2023.

A spokesperson for IMD said: “We are working closely with local stakeholders to ensure all views are heard, and we are looking forward to welcoming members of the community to the consultation event.

“Everyone in our team encourages residents and businesses to attend the consultation event to hear about our proposals and leave feedback with their views.”

