Human Nature

Until 21 July. Free. Portobello Promenade.

Take a fascinating journey around the world through this large-scale outdoor photography exhibition and explore how we connect to nature as humans. Through a series of arresting images, Human Nature highlights the importance of the natural world, how it matters to our wellbeing, and the fragility and biodiversity of our planet.

https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk

Scotland’s Precious Seas

June-August. Free. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF

Celebrating the Year of Coasts and Waters, this exhibition explores Scotland’s diverse sea life and the many threats facing our marine life. Learn about the scientific research measuring the impact of our activities on the marine environment and how climate change is affecting the wildlife in our waters.

https://www.nms.ac.uk

Oscillation in Light and Sound

26 June-11 July. Free. Edinburgh New Town.

Oscillation, in Edinburgh’s St Andrews Square, consists of five giant crystal blocks, right, that come alive through movement – with every experience the result of your own interactions with the blocks. A truly immersive way to learn all about light and sound waves for adults and children alike.

https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk

Pottery Workshop

Until 27 June. £35 per person (includes materials and firing costs). Spin Pottery, 1103 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8ND.

A chance to try out a new skill – learn how to make your own pottery in this handbuilding workshop. Book a slot and create at your own socially distanced table, with staff on hand to help bring your vision to life. Make a host of pottery items such as mugs, bowls, candle holders among others and leave it with them to be fired in the kiln.

https://www.spinpotteryglasgow.com/

Crust for Life

21 June. Free (booking essential). Online event.

Whether you took up bread-making during the first lockdown or not, join Forth Environment Link’s Climate Kitchen Garden team for

an online bread-making masterclass. Learn how to make your own pitta breads ready for your summer picnics and discover how you are actively reducing your carbon footprint by choosing to make your own bread instead

of buying it from the supermarket.

http://www.forthenvironmentlink.org/

Euro 2020 Pub

22 June. £60 per table. The Shed, 26 Langside Avenue, Glasgow, G41 2QS.

Head down to The Shed in Glasgow’s south side to watch Scotland take on Croatia. With music and a lively atmosphere before the game, the chance to watch the game on big screens and food and drinks delivered to your table, it’s a great place to cheer on Scotland. Your ticket also includes 12 cans of Tennent’s on arrival and the famous Shed Pies!

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

McLuckie and Walker: The Men Who Built Stirling

Until 10 July. Entry Free. Made in Stirling, 44 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY

Uncover the life and work of two unsung heroes of Stirling’s architectural heritage. Through their work, discover Stirling’s taste for roller skating, historic hospitals and stylish villas. The buildings of McLuckie and Walker are also brought to life through collaborations with two local artists.

https://www.stirlingcityheritagetrust.org/

Glasgow Gin Festival

26 June. Tickets from £10. Trades Hall of Glasgow, 85 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UH.

Scottish Gin Festivals is an event that represents Scottish craft gin, Scottish tonic and local tapas. There will be a selection of small batch, handcrafted gin, alongside music, complimentary artisan tapas and a fizz bar serving prosecco and other bubbles. Head along to meet the distillers, chat, sample and even buy a bottle to take home.

https://www.tickettailor.com

The Dead Interesting Tour

26 June-11 July. Tickets from £11. Main Gate, 79 Easter Warriston, Edinburgh, EH7 4QY.

Take a journey back in time along the pathways of Warriston Cemetery to hear tales of its fascinating tenants and the trails they blazed during their time on earth. As part of Edinburgh Science Festival, join science storyteller Sian Hickson to discover the stories of Warriston Cemetery.

https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk

Sherlock Holmes and the Biofilms Mystery

26 June-11 July. Free. Inch Park, Cameron Toll, Old Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh, EH16 4SU.

For all budding detectives out there, Sherlock Holmes needs help finding out who broke into his apartment and why they did it – can you examine the clues and identify the burglar? Whilst the investigation can be completed online, it’s recommended that you head to Inch Park for the best experience.

https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk

Charlotte Cohen