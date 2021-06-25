FORGET Leith, forget Finnieston, forget Loch Fyne. If you want the best food in Scotland Jack Lowden says, you need to go to Skye.
The Scottish star of Dunkirk and Mary Queen of Scots has told The Herald Magazine that his favourite restaurant in Scotland is Scorrybreac in Portree.
“You really have to fight to get a table and it’s like in somebody’s front room,” Lowden said of the restaurant. “But the food is just exceptional.
“It’s the best food in Scotland. Tom Kitchin’s in Leith is outstanding as well, but this guy up there … That’s the best food in Scotland for me.”
Lowden visited Scorrybreac on a recent trip for his birthday and enjoyed a five-course taster meal. “The food up there is insane,” Lowden added.
“In came this plate of fish that the maitre D’ had caught himself that day and then the brilliant chef had done something daft with it with oranges, and sprinkled Douglas Fir through it. The whole thing just worked.”
Lowden can be currently seen in a new Sky Cinema thriller called Kindred. In The Herald Magazine tomorrow he talks about his latest projects, his desire to move into producing and directing and why he can’t watch himself on screen.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.