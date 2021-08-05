Highland Spring has issued an urgent product recall over fears of bottles of water could explode.
The Scottish supplier of bottled water is recalling 750ml glass bottles of sparkling spring water after a small number of reports of bottles exploding.
The recall is a precautionary measure as glass bottles may explode causing a risk of injury to consumers.
A point of sale notice will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.
This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice.
Advice to consumers
The company has issued advice to consumers.
A statement read: “Please do not consume this product with the above details, place in a bag and dispose of it safely. A full refund will be given and no receipt is required. Please email: enquiries@highlandspringgroup.com or call 01764 660 500.
“Highland Spring Group takes its responsibilities to consumers extremely seriously and always aims to ensure the highest possible standards of product safety.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this product recall may cause you.”
Full product details
Highland Spring Sparkling Spring Water (Glass Bottle)
- Pack size: 750ml
- Batch code: 1137 (Use by MAY 2023A)
- Batch code: 1138 (Use by MAY 2023A)
- Batch code: 1139 (Use by MAY 2023A)
- Batch code: 1172 (Use by JUN 2023A)
- Batch code: 1173 (Use by JUN 2023A)
- Batch code: 1201 (Use by JUL 2023A)
- Batch code: 1202 (Use by JUL 2023A)
