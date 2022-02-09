Pandora is celebrating National Pizza Day with this stunning pizza charm and here's how you can get a slice of the action.

February 9 is the day dedicated to everything "doughy and delicious", Pandora says.

Whether you are venturing out to your favourite pizza restaurant or you plan on stuffing your face from the sofa, you should celebrate in style.

And whatever side of the pineapple on pizza debate you fall on, we can all agree that this pizza pendant charm looks good enough to eat.

Dangling pizza charm. Credit: Pandora

Here's everything you knead to know about the pizza charm and how to get your hands on one.

READ MORE: Valentine's Day 2022: Pandora launches birthstone range - How to buy

How to buy Pandora's Pizza charm

Pandora's pizza charm is perfect for pizza lovers and unlike pizza, it can't be topped.

The dangling charm features clear cubic zirconia alongside several delicate raspberry red crystals and hand-painted green enamel.

The 1.45 cm charm also has the word "love" inscribed on the back of it which is funny because that's exactly how we feel about it too.

As we approach Valentine's and Galentine's day, here's the perfect way to show someone in your life how much you care - minus the cheese!

Pizza pendant charm. Credit: Pandora

If you want to see what the charm would look like on, visit the Pandora website where you can view it on the model or even on yourself by scanning the QR code on your phone.

The charm can even come in eco-friendly gift packaging which is available at the checkout.

And if you're wondering about the dough you'll need to get it, the charm will cost you £40 by itself via the Pandora website.

This does not include a bracelet or a bangle which can be purchased separately.

Take away this scrumptious pizza charm via the Pandora website.