When buying a new household item, sometimes the swinging factor is the freebies that come with it.

When you’re choosing between 10 similar fridges or microwaves, the one with a free voucher definitely tips the scales!

So what if the fridge you were buying came with 12 free bottles of wine?

No, it’s not a dream. On AO, this fridge comes with 12 bottles of wine for you to toast your new appliance with.

There is the slight catch of the fridge costing £1299, but if you’re in the market for an upper scale fridge then this deal is for you.

Haier HFW7720EWMP Wifi Connected Frost Free Fridge Freezer (AO)

You only have until March 9 to claim the boozy gift from Haim, and you will need to upload a copy of your invoice as proof of purchase.

The fridge in question is the Haier HFW7720EWMP Wifi Connected Frost Free Fridge Freezer and it is in itself a gift, with a built-in freezer, frost-free technology and temperature control that lets you turn parts of the fridge into a freezer if you’ve bought too much ice cream.

It holds 477 litre capacity; this translates to 26 bags of food shopping and has the sought after water tap so you can have chilled water all day long.

And if you’re wondering what to do with your old fridge, AO will take it away and recycle it free of charge. Just tick the recycling option when you add it to your basket.

If you’re in the market for a new fridge AND 12 bottles of wine, head to the AO website here.