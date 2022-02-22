With next week marking Pancake Day, you might be planning to venture out and gather all the ingredients and equipment to make the best pancakes ever.
Luckily, Iceland has saved you a job with their special Pancake Day offer.
Iceland is selling the perfect Pancake Day bundle with everything you need to cook the yummy treats for only £5.
The bargain supermarket offer will save you up to £3.75 with the chance to grab a mix, toppings, oil, and even a frying pan in the deal.
That means you get four items to make loads of yummy pancakes for just £5, but you'll need to be quick as it promises to sell out.
What's included in Iceland's Pancake Day Bundle:
In the offer you will get:
- An Iceland Pancake Pan- £5
- Frylight Butte Flavour cooking spray- £1.75
- The Make Yourself at Home Co. Pancakes - £1
- Jif Lemon Lemon Juice 100 ML- 75p
- Clarks Maple Flavour Syrup 250g- £1
- Frylight 1 Cal Sunflower Oil Cooking Spray 190ml- £1.75
- Frylight 1 Cal Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cooking Spray 190ml-£1.75
- Victoria Bakery Family Pancake Mix 480g- £1
- The Make Yourself at Home Co. Chocolate Chip Pancakes 155g- £1
If you fancy saving some money and picking four items of your choice for just £5 you can order it online now via Iceland's website.
