JUST one Scottish chippy has been included in an official selection of the top 10 best fish and chip restaurants in the UK.

Catch on Glasgow's Gibson Street is the only sit-in restaurant in Scotland to make the list, which was curated by industry experts Fry Magazine.

To earn their place, Catch impressed a mystery diner who graded the restaurant on everything from the thickness of batter to the crispiness of chips.

The diner said: “We had the regular size battered Haddock (they did not have any cod on the menu).

"I can honestly say this is the best battered fish I have ever eaten.

"The batter was light, it was not greasy in any way. The fish was perfectly seasoned. This is some seriously amazing fish.

"The king prawn taco was incredible, the prawns were cooked to perfection, the sauce was so good with the perfect level of spice.”

Proud to have been selected for the list, owner Giancarlo Celino said: "What an honour it is to make the Top 10 Best Fish and Chip restaurants in the UK, and the only one in Scotland.

"Without the people we are nothing, so I am forever grateful to my team."