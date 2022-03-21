A SCOTTISH KFC has banned customers under the age of 18 after 6pm due to anti-social behaviour.

The fast-food branch at 32 Murraygate in Dundee said it took the decision to bar minors from buying chicken in order to maintain a safe working environment for its staff.

KFC said the store had seen “behaviour from guests that the colonel wouldn’t be proud of”.

The branch said it would be “running a strict door policy” going forward.

Anyone under the age of 18 wanting to buy a zinger burger, popcorn chicken, or anything else from the famous chain’s menu after 6pm will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Sheena Wellington, secretary of City Centre and Harbour Community Council, told The Courier the behaviour was “unacceptable”.

She said: “We are aware of the problems in the city centre just now. After the lockdown periods, there is maybe an element of some kids letting off steam and going into town.

“That is no excuse, however, to be abusive or behave in an anti-social fashion in these premises.”

A KFC spokesperson said: “We strongly believe they deserve the right to work in an environment which is free from threat and abuse.

“Our Murraygate restaurant has seen some behaviour from guests that the colonel wouldn’t be proud of.

“For the time being, any under-18s visiting our coop after 6pm must be accompanied by an adult, and we’re running a strict door policy.

“We’re aware of the wider issues facing Dundee city centre and are keen to work with Police Scotland and the local council on how we can ensure everyone feels safe in the area.”

Police Scotland said: “Officers are engaging with staff and will be patrolling the area frequently.”

Police in Dundee announced last week that they would be ramping up patrols in the city centre following a spate on anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Colin Echevarria said at the time: “We’re looking at vandalism, assaults on police officers, damage to people’s mopeds and setting fire to wheelie bins.

“The city centre is a nice environment for young people; it’s bright, it’s safe, they’re not out in the housing estates where there’s nothing to do.

“It’s just a draw for them and at McDonald’s and KFC, there’s free Wi-Fi, food readily available, and warmth.”