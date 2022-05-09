Further Kinder products have been recalled, with “do not eat” warnings being issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), due to a salmonella outbreak.
Ferrero is extending its precautionary recall of a selection of European labelled Kinder products manufactured at the Arlon factory in Belgium, which might be contaminated with Salmonella.
Investigations have found that some products, intended for the European market only and which have already been recalled by Ferrero in Europe, have been imported into the UK by UK importers not linked to Ferrero.
The new recall includes Kinder Maxi Mic Peluche, Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Lei, Ferrero Kinder Mix Geschenktüte, Kinder Surprise Fille, Kinder Happy Moments and more.
A spokesman from the FSA said: “Ferrero is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling these products.
“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.
“If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, please take them back to the store where you purchased the products and request a refund.”
Other recalls include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise 100g and Kinder Schokobons.
All previous recalls remain in place, and this latest action is in addition to them.
Dr Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Pathogens and Food Safety (One Health) at UKHSA, added: “Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days.
“However, symptoms can be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.
“Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here