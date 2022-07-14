A Glasgow bar is set to close "until working conditions are improved".

Broadcast will "close with immediate effect" until union bosses are "satisfied" following a "frank and open meeting" between five members of staff, their Unite representatives and owner Paul Cardow.

It comes after workers at the Sauchiehall Street venue submitted a collective grievance to Mr Cardrow on Tuesday last week containing a catalogue of serious claims regarding working conditions.

Within the six-page document, there were claims that workers have been forced to deal with biohazards including "human faeces", bouncers reportedly failing to ban "predatory customers" from the premises, and understaffed shifts that have led to "staff burnout, mentally and physically".

Now, following the meeting yesterday, which lasted more than four hours, it has been agreed the bar will close for an unspecified amount of time to carry out improvement works on the building.

It has been confirmed that staff will be on full pay during the closure.

A spokesperson for Unite said: "After more than four hours of intense negotiations, our union reps at Broadcast have come to an important agreement with the owner Paul Cardow which should ensure vast improvements in the venue for all workers.

"The venue will now temporarily close while extensive refurbishment is carried out to ensure health and issues are fully resolved.

"All workers are to be paid in full during this time.

"We also have an agreement that all outstanding wages, holiday pay and sick pay will be paid to all workers as soon as feasible.

"Once our members are satisfied with the progress, the venue will open.

"We hope to work with the owners to make Broadcast the best live events venue in Glasgow for workers terms and conditions."

A spokesperson for Broadcast said: "We had a frank and open meeting with five representatives of Broadcast union and their Unite representatives, and we have agreed on a positive pathway to resolve their concerns.

"Broadcast will close with immediate effect to carry out improvement works on the building and will reopen when all parties are satisfied that working conditions have improved.

"Urgent steps are also being taken to resolve the other issues raised by staff.

"We hope the closure will not be for a prolonged period, but we cannot yet say when it will reopen.

"Staff will be paid their wages during this time."