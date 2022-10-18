A popular Glasgow bar live music venue has announced the news of its shock closure on Tuesday.

The Blue Arrow Jazz Club on Sauchiehall Street had become a celebrated part of the city’s music scene, welcoming an incredible array of artists since opening in 2018.

The venue was also well known for championing local talent and has provided a stage for numerous up-and-coming acts from across the city over the years.

This morning on social media a member of the team said: “We are now shut for good.

“Huge thanks to all of the amazing artists who have graced our stage.

“Massive thanks to all of the fantastic staff over the years.

“Thanks to you, the audience, please keep supporting local live events whenever you can.

"Times are increasingly hard.

"They'd be even harder though, without live music.

“Love on ya.”

Fans of the basement bar spot have since been sharing messages of support in the comments, thanking its owners for providing a one-of-a-kind night out.

One said: “Thanks for all you've done for Scottish Jazz.

“Saw my first jazz gig here at the start of my journey and was proud to get the chance to play before you closed.”

Another added: “Very sad news, spent many happy nights in your excellent venue. Thank you for putting on so many great shows.

“You'll be missed.”