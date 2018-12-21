Alex Salmond has made a thinly-veiled attack on the current SNP leadership, questioning its resolve on an independence vote and saying it lacks the determination of the DUP.

The former First Minister made the criticism in his latest TV show on the RT channel.

He said Scottish MPs seemed “unsure as to when, or even whether, to launch their Caledonian lifeboat and chart our own course” towards independence in Europe.

Only the DUP appeared “secure and determined in their own objectives”, he said.

The show also included a veteran SNP MP repeating his warning about Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to pursue a People’s Vote on Brexit instead of focussing on independence.

Angus Brendan MacNeil, who has called for another vote on leaving the UK soon, said he wished Santa Claus would get Ms Sturgeon “a winning referendum in 2019”.

The Western Isles MP said the “Brexit disaster” was a “huge opportunity” for independence.

Mr Salmond made his remarks in his weekly show’s closing monologue as he reflected on the chaos at Westminster over Brexit, and suggested Brexit should be halted.

After criticising the Prime Minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over their approach, he suggested the SNP were also confused, although he did not name them.

He said: “Perhaps there’s no longer any parliamentary captain at all, which would seem a certain way to run the ship aground.

“Even the Scottish contingent seems unsure as to when, or even whether, to launch their Caledonian lifeboat, and chart our own course for the Continent.

“In fact, the only parliamentary group who appear secure and determined in their own objectives are the Democratic Unionists.”

In an earlier section, Mr MacNeil also voiced his frustration at the SNP leadership, and in particular Ms Sturgeon’s decision to throw her weight behind a People’s Vote.

He said: “A People’s Vote’s going nowhere at the moment, and my concern is the SNP are spending a lot of energy following that route, when the route for the SNP, the whole reason for being, is for Scottish independence.

“That’s the route we should be following in this huge opportunity that this Brexit disaster is giving Scotland to become independent.”

Asked by Mr Salmond what Santa Claus would wish for the First Minister, Mr MacNeil said: “I think Santa Claus will be wishing Nicola Sturgeon a referendum in 2019, a winning referendum in 2019, and also that her neighbours spare themselves economic carnage on our doorstep.

“If we think back to 2014, had Scotland won its independence, then this chauvinist, anachronistic 19th century of Brexit would never have happened, and the EU would now be an EU of 29 independent countries, rather than a smaller EU of 27.”

He also criticised the lack of foresight by the previous European Commission President, who undermined the Yes campaign by saying it would be “extremely difficult, if not impossible” for an independent Scotland to join the EU in February 2014.

Mr MacNeil said: “Jose Manuel Barroso should have thought ahead when he interfered in the Scottish referendum on the behest of David Cameron all those years ago.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “An alternative must be found to the PM’s false choice of a bad deal which lacks support or a bad deal which would spell disaster for jobs and living standards. The SNP is the only party showing true leadership by knocking heads together and making the case for a better way forward.

“Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in Europe. If we have the chance to do so through another EU referendum we should grasp that opportunity.

“But there is no doubt whatsoever that the utter chaos of Brexit from the Tory party has strengthened the case for Scotland taking its future into its own hands through independence. We cannot go on like this with Scotland’s interests ignored at every turn.”