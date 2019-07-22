Nearly 70,000 Volvo cars in the UK are being recalled over a fire risk related to an engine problem, the manufacturer said.
Certain models built between 2014 and 2019 are affected by the issue.
A spokesman for the Swedish company said its investigations found that “in very rare cases” a piece of plastic fitted as part of the engine can “melt and deform”.
He added: “In the most extreme cases, there is a possibility that a localised engine bay fire may occur.”
The 69,616 UK cars affected are among more than half a million being recalled globally.
Volvo said it was contacting all customers whose vehicles are affected.
