SAJID Javid will set out his first post-Brexit Budget on March 11 to “usher in a decade of renewal”.

The Chancellor said he would use his Commons statement to herald a new chapter for Britain’s economy, seizing the opportunities that came from getting Brexit done.

Promising a spending spree to help "left behind" parts of the country, Mr Javid chose to launch the Budget process during a visit to the new £350 million Trafford Park tram line project in Manchester, underpinning the UK Government’s pledge to invest in northern England, which helped secure it its 80-seat majority.

“People across the country have told us that they want change. We’ve listened and will now deliver.

“With this Budget we will unleash Britain’s potential; uniting our great country, opening a new chapter for our economy and ushering in a decade of renewal,” he added.

The Chancellor will brief his senior colleagues at this morning’s Cabinet before taking Treasury Questions in the Commons, where he will underline the Government’s commitment to help tackle the cost of living for hard-working people and make good on the commitment to level up and spread opportunity, including by investing billions of pounds across the UK.

At the Budget, Mr Javid will update the Charter of Fiscal Responsibility with new rules, taking advantage of low interest rates to invest properly and responsibly, while keeping debt under control.

The Treasury made clear the Budget would “prioritise the environment and build on recent announcements to boost spending on public services and tackle the cost of living,” by investing in new hospitals, training thousands of new police officers, funding vocational education and giving the biggest ever cash increase to the National Living Wage.

During the General Election campaign the Chancellor made a decisive break from the policies adopted by his predecessors, promising to loosen constraints on borrowing to the tune of up to £20 billion a year for capital spending.

Promising an "infrastructure revolution" in his first Budget, Mr Javid indicated there would be up to £100 billion available for "transformative" projects across the country over the coming years.

In response to the Budget announcement, Labour’s John McDonnell said: "After a decade of wrecking the economy, we can have no confidence in a Tory Government delivering the scale of investment needed for renewal especially with a no-deal Brexit still on the table.

"The lack of foresight in not focusing this Budget on the threat of climate change is also criminally irresponsible. The Government has learnt nothing from the fires in Australia and the floods on Indonesia.

"This will be a budget of climate change recklessness not renewal," he added.