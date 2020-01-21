A controversial US fried chicken food franchise has quitely shut its only Scottish outlet after a furious public backlash over its funding of anti-LGBT causes.
Chick-Fil-A opened in the food court of the Macdonald Aviemore Resort in October, however the move quickly attracted criticism after it emerged the chain pumped millions of dollars into organisations which actively oppose same-sex marriage.
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie encouraged a boycott of the restaurant and other MacDonald hotels across the country, urging the chain to “end their commercial relationship with sponsors of prejudice and hatred.”
A petition to have the eatery removed from the hotel attracted more than 1,200 signatures.
However, it now appears the hotel chain has responded to criticism by confirming the restaurant had closed its doors over the weekend.
A brief statement posted on the resort’s website reads: “Our pop-up restaurant Chick-fil-A is closing on Saturday, January 18.”
In 2017 alone, the fast food franchise contributed over $1.8 million into anti-LGBT organisations such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which requires staff to accept “sexual purity” and opposes same-sex marriage.
The founder of Chick-fil-A was also known to fund organisations that supported gay and transgender conversion therapy, while his now-CEO son claimed that same-sex marriage was an act of arrogance against God.
Another UK franchise in Reading closed last year after opting not to extend its licence beyond the initial six-month period.
