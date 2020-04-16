A 90-year-old Highland woman is hoping to raise £10,000 for the NHS and a local hospice by climbing the equivalent of a Scottish mountain on her stairs.

Margaret Payne is making 282 trips up her household steps to climb the height of Mount Suilven - which is a whopping 2,398ft.

She started the challenge on Easter Sunday, and it is expected it will take her around two months to reach her goal height.

READ MORE: Captain Tom Moore, 99, passes £12m in NHS fundraising bid by walking 100 lengths of garden

So far, Margaret has raised over £2,000 at time of writing, just three days since she started her bid.

Mrs Payne said: “I have now lived in the Highlands for over 40 years and I would like to raise funds to support the NHS in particular at this difficult time and especially in return for the extraordinary support we have received personally at Ardvar.”

It is not the first time Margaret will have climbed the mountain - she first accomplished the feat at aged 15 in 1944 with her sister Elizabeth, when the pair were evacuated to Glencanisp, Lochinver.

READ MORE: Glaswegians rally to help nurses whose bikes were stolen during coronavirus lockdown

She now lives in Ardvar, Sutherland, and was inspired to take on the challenge to raise funds for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic and also for Highland Hospice.

The hospice cared for her husband, Jim, who died on Christmas day last year.

Donate to Margaret's fundraising page here.

__________________________________________________________

Shops across Scotland are closing. Newspaper sales are falling. But we’ve chosen to keep our coverage of the coronavirus crisis free because it’s so important for the people of Scotland to stay informed during this difficult time.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money, and we need your support to sustain our trusted, quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day.

Click here to help The Herald