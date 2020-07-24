The dating game
FIRST dates can be excruciating. Jenny Curran recalls one such occasion when she turned up at a restaurant only for her suitor to arrive with a briefcase. Rashly, our reader asked what was in the case. The suitor opened it and unfolded a piece of paper, on which were scribbled strange markings. He proceeded to explain it was a board game he had invented, and hoped to market. “During the meal he made me play the game,” says Jenny. “When ever I failed to understand the rules, he’d snip: ‘What’s wrong with you? You’re not playing it right.’”
Jenny adds with a shudder: “For some unfathomable reason I decided there wouldn’t be a second date.”
Housing benefit
DUNDEE born writer and presenter Danny Wallace was amused by a disparaging comment the Prime Minister made about the residents of an upmarket London postcode.
“I like how Boris Johnson uses ‘Islingtonian’ as such an insult,” says Danny. “I used to drive past his big house almost every day. It was in Islington.”
Hard case
EVER wondered what a bulletproof chap born in the Emerald Isle would be called? Reader Charlie Clark has an answer: “Rick O’Shea.”
Weapon of choice
TWO American tourists were shopping in Wally’s Megastore in Campbeltown. One arrived at the till holding a knife she wished to purchase. The shop’s owner, Paul Crane, told the American he was surprised she managed to fetch the knife, as they’re deliberately stocked on high shelves for safety’s sake, where only shop assistants can retrieve them.
As the Americans left the shop, one muttered: “They’re very strict with knives in here.”
The other replied: “Yes, I guess that’s because they don’t have guns.”
Rhyming Robbo
A FAN of Liverpool FC has published a poem on social media celebrating valiant Scot and English Premier League winner, Andy Robertson. And it brings a tear to our eye…
“He is a belter,
Different from the rest,
Rockets in his left boot
And his crosses are the best.”
If Andy ever bags a World Cup medal, we now demand that a creative Caledonian must compose a light opera in celebration of Robbo’s ball control.
Wakey shakey
WE like Kilmarnock novelist David F. Ross’s description of his waking hours. “Up. Face like a pair of melted snakeskin boots. Hair like the weekly contents of a Dyson. Voice like a hot air balloon exploding. Morning.”
Lone wolf cat
ANOTHER question needing answered. Sandy Tuckerman wonders where the word copycat come from. “Our feline friends are the most independently minded animals on the planet,” he points out.
Step too far
“I DON’T trust stairs,” says reader Sam McDaniel. “They’re always up to something.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.