IT was nightly entertainment for youngsters chasing rats from the tenement back courts and closes in 1950s Glasgow.

One particular evening led to what was known as the massacre of Florence Street when children armed with wooden poles and pick axes drove the vermin out of street. The day-long killing spree in July 1956 saw the boys chase and kill 120 rats.

And that moment in time was caught by a Herald and Times photographer who took an image of worn-out youngsters just after their famous victory.

For Billy McDonald it was a time he looks back on with fond memories growing up with his eight siblings.

A chance stumble across nostalgia website and facebook page Lost Glasgow, which featured The Herald photograph, had Mr McDonald reminiscing about the rat run adventures when his daughter-in-law Lesley Hatrick saw the image which showed Mr McDonald’s younger brother Michael. Also in the picture are Gorbals boys John Kinnaird, William McMann, and Dickie Dawson.

“I couldn’t believe it when my father-in-law said ‘stop – that’s my little brother and I remember that day,’” said Ms Hatrick. “I think we were both stunned by it.”

Mr McDonald, now 82, lived in Florence Street, with eight brothers and sisters and their parents. While there was joy at seeing the old picture again, it also stirred up an unresolved quest to be reunited with his family.

Mr McDonald hasn’t seen his brother Michael for more than 40 years and he has also lost touch with his other siblings, now he would like to know where they are and even have the chance to meet them once more before it’s too late.

He is hoping that someone may see the picture and think there could be a family resemblance to them or that someone could provide the clues to find his family. Michael will be around 76 years old.

Mr McDonald, who lives in Paisley, in Renfrewshire, said: “The photograph brought back such memories of when we were kids and for us chasing rats was something we did for fun, just for a bit of entertainment. I couldn’t believe it when I saw Michael’s face staring back at me in the picture. I just hope there is someone out there who can help me find him and my other brothers and sisters.”

The McDonald’s, whose parents were Catherine and James, all went to St Luke’s Primary School.

The oldest to the youngest were James, Sadie, Frank, Benny, who died, John, William, Denis, Michael and Catherine.

Mr McDonald added: “I remember Michael moved to Thistle Street in the Gorbals then to Pollok and maybe Ireland because he often talked about going.

"I lived in Pollok and then Nitshill for nearly 38 years. The last time I saw Michael was around the late 60s early 70s. Mum and dad are buried at St Conval’s Cemetery in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, and when I went to lay flowers on their grave I could tell someone had been as fresh flowers had been laid. I used to leave a note to ask if they were family and to get in touch, but I didn’t hear anything.”

One lead that they had was that Michael married a lady called Catherine and may have moved to Cumbernauld at one point.

Daughter-in-law Lesley Hatrick is keeping her fingers crossed that they came find Mr McDonald’s family.

She said: “It would be so lovely if we could reunite him with any of his brothers and sisters. His son Billy, my partner, died a few years ago and it has been very hard on him.

“It was by chance that I was showing him some of the old pictures on Lost Glasgow and when he was talking about his childhood, the next picture that came up was the one with Michael.

“There were four boys in the picture and he said he knew them and that one was his brother Michael. I was so shocked and thought it was an amazing coincidence or maybe even fate. I would appeal to anyone out there with the smallest piece of information to get in touch.”

Norry Wilson, who writes for nostalgia site Lost Glasgow, said: “It's always very special when someone recognises a face - an old friend, a former workmate - in one of the Lost Glasgow images; it brings the image to life, and adds a third dimension to it. It's even more special, and more personal, when someone spies a long lost relative.

"As I always like to remind people, the folk in these old images aren't strangers; they are our friends, our neighbours, and, in this case, someone's much loved wee brother."

Are you Michael McDonald or do you know him or his whereabouts? If you have any information on the McDonald family, please get in touch at news@theherald.co.uk