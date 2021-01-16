More than 5,000 health and social care staff are set to be vaccinated at NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital today as part of a mass vaccination drive by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

The operation sees a team of 95 NHSGGC staff working in close collaboration with NHS Louisa Jordan staff to deliver up to 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per hour over the course of the day.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to social media to thank key workers writing: "My thanks to vaccinators @NHSLouisaJordan and across the country working hard to make the light at the end of the tunnel that bit brighter - one jag at a time."

Today’s mass vaccination clinic @NHSLouisaJordan is well underway, as 5,000 Covid-19 vaccines are set to be administered throughout the day in collaboration with @NHSGGC! pic.twitter.com/L7bibd9TOL — NHS Louisa Jordan (@NHSLouisaJordan) January 16, 2021

The first injection was administered at 8:45am, with the last vaccination targeted for 7:30pm with 65 vaccination stations set up across the site.

Across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde an additional 2,350 staff are being vaccinated over the weekend at different sites.

Once the vaccine has been offered to all eligible health and social staff within NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Louisa Jordan will be used as a vaccination hub for the general public.

It comes as Scotland recorded 1,753 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 78 deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days.

Health Secretary, Jeane Freeman, said: “To have 5000 vaccinations taking place at NHS Louisa Jordan in a single day is testament to the hard work of all the staff at the hospital and I want to thank each and every one of them for their part in the roll-out of the biggest vaccination programme ever undertaken in Scotland.

“The vaccine offers us hope and as we vaccinate more and more people that hope becomes more real.

Picture; Colin Mearns

“On its own it won’t be enough to win the race against this virus. Our testing programme is crucial. In addition, each one of us needs to follow the guidance, abide by the restrictions, wash our hands, wear face coverings and maintain 2m distance from others. If we all play our part to suppress the prevalence of the virus, then vaccination can do the job we need it to do.

“Doing all of this will protect us, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Dr Linda De Caestecker, Director of Public Health for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “Today’s mass clinic at NHS Louisa Jordan is testament to the careful planning and professionalism of all the staff involved and I’d like to thank everyone who have made this possible. This will play a crucial role in preventing the harm caused by this virus and keeping our vital staff safe to care for patients across healthcare settings.

My thanks to vaccinators @NHSLouisaJordan and across the country working hard to make the light at the end of the tunnel that bit brighter - one jag at a time 👏 https://t.co/IOIL41zRR3 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 16, 2021

“While Saturday marks a significant milestone, much work is yet to be done. The rates of infection remain very high in this area and vaccination must work alongside other measures if we are to suppress the virus. Everyone must remember to follow the FACTS and to avoid social mixing in order to save as many lives as possible."

Pictures, Colin Mearns