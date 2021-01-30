Shamed MP Margaret Ferrier is now relying on the Tories to cast her votes in Parliament.

The former SNP MP, who is currently suspended from the party, has been dependent on the Conservatives deputy chief whip Stuart Andrew as her proxy vote in the Commons.

It is understood the Rutherglen representative was previously relying on suspended Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards to register her votes, however since the second lockdown he has not been attending parliament either.

When MPs are unable to attend votes in the Commons, it is normal for a proxy to be nominated who can cast their votes in their absence.

Usually one person from each party will cast the votes of other MPs in their group if they are unable to attend.

Due to the lockdown, and the inability to vote remotely, more MPs than ever are relying on their colleagues to register their views in the voting lobbies when bills and motions are considered.

However as Ms Ferrier is now an independent MP, she has not been able to ask her former SNP counterparts for their help and had turned to Mr Edwards for assistance.

Mr Edwards, MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, is currently suspended from Plaid Cymru after he was given a police caution for assaulting his wife.

The Welsh MP accepted the police caution after he was arrested at his home on May 20 last year. His wife has since said she accepted her husband’s apology.

Although Mr Edwards was helping Ms Ferrier as her proxy, he has not been physically to the House of Commons since December 30 and so the Herald understands the proxy votes for both MPs are now in the hands of the Tories deputy chief whip Mr Andrew, a Yorkshire MP.

One parliamentarian said: " Things can't really get any more embarrassing for Margaret, and it's not ideal for the SNP either.

"They have an MP who refuses to resign, despite the First Minister and her constituents even saying they think she should, and now the same MP has to rely on the Tories to get her votes cast in Parliament.

"What an utter embarrassment.

"I think she should just leave now. She's achieving nothing by clinging on to her post, other than the £80,000 salary a year."

Ms Ferrier was arrested after she was accused of travelling from London to Glasgow on public transport while knowingly carrying coronavirus.

She was suspended from the SNP and reported her actions to the police and the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

The Metropolitan police said they were taking no action, but the matter was also investigated by Police Scotland.

On January 4, the force confirmed the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West had been arrested following a probe into her actions.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the 60-year-old had been charged “in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct” for allegedly failing to observe the regulations limiting travel and social contact.

Ms Ferrier did not respond to a request for comment.