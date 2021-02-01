The Great Scottish Run is coming back in 2021, organisers have said.

Entries are now open for the event taking place in October, following the 2020 cancellation due to the impact of the Covid-19.

Glasgow’s original running event celebrating the city’s "unstoppable spirit" takes in many of its most famous sights.

READ MORE: Scottish-born runner breaks world Parkrun record

Starting in central Glasgow in George Square, the 10k and half marathon routes go on a fantastic tour past some of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Crossing over and alongside the River Clyde will give runners the chance to take in Glasgow's urban landscape, before the 10k runners head back to Glasgow Green for their big finish.

The half marathon runners will continue through some of the city's biggest parks including Pollock Country Park and Bellahouston Park.

They will then join the 10k runners for the finish line celebrations in Glasgow Green.

Thousands took to the rainy Glasgow streets for the 2017 Great Scottish Run

And organisers say they are working hard to deliver a Covid safe event for participants and the local community in 2021.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company said: “2020 was one of the toughest in memory, but the start of 2021 offers us a chance to get back on track. Our team has been working hard to put plans in place to deliver the Great Scottish Run in 2021.

“To keep runners and the local community safe, we’ll be introducing some new Covid-19 procedures. While the day might feel a little different, we hope that unbeatable feeling of crossing the finish line will be even more special this year.”

READ MORE: Record-breaking Scots cyclist 'can't walk' and awaiting surgery after second serious crash

Nigel Gough, Operations Director at the Great Run Company added: “This year’s event will be staged with the full support of all key local stakeholders, follow the latest government guidance and be compliant to the latest government regulations.

“Our runners safety is always our top priority so we’ll continue to plan right up until the date of the event, and will stay in regular communication with our customers to let them know of any changes in the build up to the event.”

Early bird entry prices of £29 for the 10k and £36 for the half are available for this week only, before moving to the standard prices of £32 and £39 for from Monday 8 February.

For more information, or to enter visit greatrun.org/Scotland.