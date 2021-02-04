A man has been charged after a threat was allegedly sent to an SNP MP on the same day she was axed from the party’s Westminster front bench.
Joanna Cherry contacted police on Monday over a “vicious threat” to her personal safety after revealing she had been “sacked” in a recent reshuffle.
At the time, she tweeted: “Action and inaction have consequences. Tonight I’ve received a vicious threat from a man to my personal safety.
“The matter has been reported to Police Scotland and I’m somewhere safe. Thank you for all the lovely messages of support.”
Pleased to advise that @policescotland have arrested & charged a man in relation to the threats I received on Monday night. I’d like to thank them for their swift action. But this is not ok. Other enquiries are ongoing.— Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) February 4, 2021
On Thursday, police confirmed a man had been charged with a communications offence in connection with the incident.
Joanna Cherry was a leading light in the fight against Brexit
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 30-year-old man has been charged with a communications offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
In another tweet Ms Cherry thanked the police, saying: “Pleased to advise that @policescotland have arrested & charged a man in relation to the threats I received on Monday night.
“I’d like to thank them for their swift action. But this is not ok. Other enquiries are ongoing.”
