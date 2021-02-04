An animal charity has issued a warning after people posing as its inspectors snatched family pets .

The Scottish SPCA learned about bogus inspectors approaching people through post on social media in Perthshire and Renfrewshire.

They say the culprit had a white van with an SPCA sticker on it. The charity's vans are black and their inspectors always wear a uniform.

Chief superintendent Mike Flynn said the ordeal was "incredibly distressing" for those who had pets snatched, and has urged anyone who was targeted to notify the charity.

He said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of the animals who have been taken by people posing as the Scottish SPCA.

“Our thoughts are with the owners as this must be incredibly distressing for them.

“First and foremost we would urge anyone who has experienced this to get directly in touch with us. We will then notify Police Scotland who can investigate this fraudulent behaviour."

He added: “We believe the person to be in a white van with a Scottish SPCA sticker on it. Our vans are predominantly black with Scottish SPCA branding.

“Our inspectors will always be in uniform and will be able to provide identification badges with a photo and authorisation. Our inspectors will also be happy to provide you with vehicle registration.

“If you are at all unsure about someone who comes to your door as the Scottish SPCA then ask them to wait outside and call us immediately. Our inspectors will respect your need to do this."