Gregor Townsend has backed his Scotland stars after certain members of his squad decided not to 'take the knee' prior to yesterday's Six Nations clash against England.
The majority of the Scots players did not take to their knees when players lined up ahead of the match to promote Rugby Against Racism.
Twelve England players and four Scotland players took the knee - with some being critical of the Scotland players for refusing to take part in the gesture which has been adopted by the Black Lives Matter movement.
READ MORE: Scotland fans rejoice following historic Twickenham win – but row sparked over players 'taking the knee'
The 'taking of the knee' has been adopted at many sporting occasions including the Scottish and English Premier League.
Asked if his Scotland squad had discussed the issue beforehand, Townsend told the BBC: “No we’d been told there was a few things before the game rightly, commemorating those that died in the pandemic, a few former England internationals that had died in the past few weeks, a minutes applause for Captain Sir Tom and the recognition of stamping out racism.
READ MORE: England 6 Scotland 11: Hogg’s men end 38 years of hurt at Twickenham
“Which has taken place in games previously in the season, that was part of it and we obviously stand against racism and discrimination in our sport.
“100 per cent we back our players on that.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment