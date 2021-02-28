What is it?

A feature-packed cycling GPS computer.

Good points?

A 3.2-inch-high resolution touchscreen display makes glancing at your data easy while on the move. This means you can safely concentrate more on the road than the information on screen.

The computer body design is impressive with a glass-filled polycarbonate chassis which provides greater protection against damage caused by knocks or road vibrations. The case is water and dust proof so even the changeable Scottish weather is catered for.

Longer activity is provided via the high capacity 2500 mAh battery which will allow ride times of up to 12 hours.

Unlike most cycle computers on the market this device dispenses with the need for additional storage through SD cards. The Karoo 2 has built-in 32GB capacity which is more than enough for any maps or training data.

Connectivity and communication come in the way of WiFi, Bluetooth, ANT+, cellular and satellite technologies. The only omission is 5G for the time being.

As with most cycling computers you have plenty of training and leisure features to keep you getting back on the bike such as routing and navigation, route planning, personalised profiles and workouts.

Bad points?

Navigation notifications can be a little laggy which may lead to some awkward looks if you are leading a ride group down the wrong paths.

Best for ...

Those looking to upgrade their existing computer or those who just want all the bells and whistles to show off at the next club run.

Avoid if ...

You are new to cycling as there are cheaper options which will give you everything you need to get started.

Score: 9/10.

Hammerhead Karoo 2, £359 (hammerhead.io)