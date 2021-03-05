They will have been raising a glass of Talisker in Tallahassee and Macallan in Maryland last night, as the US announced they were suspending the tariffs imposed on British businesses in the Boeing-Airbus dispute.

Scotch whisky distillers felt the sharp edge of tariffs most keenly, and we’ve worked hard to resolve the dispute and get them lifted. The UK isn’t afraid to stand up for free and fair trade and the rights of British businesses, and I discussed the issue directly with President Biden in our first phone call.

From today, producers across Scotland can get back to selling the top-quality pure malts enjoyed by our American friends tariff-free for an initial period of four months. We have every hope of turning this into a permanent move, which will support 50,000 jobs across the industry.

And it’s not just Scotch whisky which will benefit – makers of sumptuous Ayrshire cashmere will also see duties slashed as part of this new agreement, as will pig farmers, cheese makers and mollusc harvesters across the UK.

We are going to continue to make the most of our new-found freedom to end unfair trade practices and strike deals that benefit all parts of the UK, backing British exporters and creating high-quality jobs.

We have already secured fantastic trade deals with Canada and Japan that benefit everyone from Scottish beef farmers to salmon producers, and this week the Department for International Trade is concluding the latest round of talks on a free trade deal with Australia.

I know the past year has been unbelievably tough for businesses right across the UK.

As we focus on our recovery from the pandemic, Scottish industry has a vital role to play, helping us to build back better than ever. And that’s worth raising a glass to.

Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom