Downing Street has confirmed that Boris Johnson will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral to allow for the attendance of as many family members as possible during coronavirus restrictions.
The Prime Minister was understood to have been expected to attend the ceremony for Philip by the royals, but offered to step aside with the number of guests allowed limited to 30.
The duke’s funeral will take place in Windsor Castle on April 17 with the public being told to stay away because of the pandemic.
A No 10 spokesman said: “As a result of the Coronavirus regulations, only 30 people can attend the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“The Prime Minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday.”
The duke’s children, grandchildren and other close family are expected to be among the 30 attending.
The proceedings will take place entirely in the grounds of Windsor Castle and a national minute’s silence will be held at 3pm.
