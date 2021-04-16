The BBC has said it does not make changes to billed schedules "without careful consideration" in response to complaints over its blanket coverage of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on multiple platforms.

The BBC set up a dedicated complaints page following the death of Prince Philip on April 9.

His funeral will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle at 3pm tomorrow with live coverage and a series of programmes, lasting six hours.

The broadcaster halted scheduled programmes across all networks as part of special news coverage following the death of the Duke.

BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Scotland, BBC News, and BBC Alba were broadcasting identical feeds.

The decision attracted 110,000 complaints, the highest number ever published in the UK about television programming.

According to reports citing Barb overnight ratings, ITV’s audience declined by 60 percent on April 9th in comparison to the previous week with BBC viewing figures also suffering.

In an email response to those who lodged complaints the BBC said: "The passing of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was a significant event, which generated a lot of interest both nationally and internationally.

"We aknowledge our complaint about the level of coverage, particularly in relation to the BBC News Special simultaneously broadcasting on BBC One and Two on Friday, April 9.

"We do not make such changes to billed schedules without careful consideration.

"The decisions made reflect the role the BBC plays as the national broadcaster, during moments of national significance."

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be a "profound" chance for the Queen to say farewell to her husband of 73 years, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

"She will behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does," Justin Welby said.

At the ceremony, there will only be 30 mourners in line with coronavirus restrictions.

A Scottish infantry unit, the Catterick-based 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (4 SCOTS), known as the Highlanders, will play a key role in proceedings in and around Windsor Castle.

usic will be just one of the ways they will mark the occasion, with Pipe Major Colour Sergeant Peter Grant, 33, set to play at St. George’s Chapel.