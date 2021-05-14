It’s World Whisky Day tomorrow or, as I like to call it, copy a Scotch day because as we all know the spiritual home of the dram is Bonnie Scotland. Not the Emerald Isle, the wilds of Kentucky, Japan or any of the other ‘new’ homes of whisky. Some of them do a cracking job, especially the Swedes, but if you want to relax with a traditional glass, it has to be Scotch.

Let’s face it, even Hollywood still turns to Scotch when the lead characters need to celebrate or console themselves over a serious glass. For the West Wing, the best political drama ever, it was Johnnie Walker's iconic Blue Label, while it was another well aged choice when Captain Kirk and Leonard "Bones" McCoy shared a moment over a Glenfiddich 30 year old in Star Trek. Bond is partial to a 50 year old Macallan (they must pay spies a king's ransom) and Lagavulin is a recurring favourite on the comedy Parks and Recreation.

It would seem that when it calls for serious reflection, only a Scotch will do and for good reason. Practice really does make perfect and while many of the illicit stills of the past would have rolled out drams to make your toes curl, it’s all about the aroma and the smoothness on your palate now.

Another reason Scotland rules the roost is because of the sheer number of different and distinct styles that many distilleries the world over refer to when describing their own creations. From the peat-rich and unique flavour of Islay and the salty tang of the North Isle malts to the slightly more rustic Highland whiskies and my personal favourites, the classy Speysides, there is one for every palate. When you consider the relatively small land mass of Scotland, it’s a remarkable achievement and one that I predict no country will ever rival.

A few weeks ago, I had the rare privilege of tasting Glendifiddich's stunning Grand Couronne and not only is it world class, only Scotland is capable of producing whiskies to that incredible level of complexity. So, when you see all the hype about May 15, just remember it started with Scotch and I dare say it will end with Scotch. Here's a few cracking options to mark the day.

Glenallachie 12 year old

This one has mellowed in three different types of cask, virgin oak, PX sherry and Oloroso sherry which explains the wonderful array of aromas and flavours including caramel, butterscotch and honey. Its a very clever and rather complex malt and a must for any collectors range.

Royal Mile Whiskies £42.95

Lagavulin 16 year old

Surely a masterclass when it comes to smoky malts. It literally reeks of smoke but in a classy way with hints of vanilla on the nose. The palate is more of the same with warming spices and a waft of fruit occasionally peering through the haze.

The Whisky Shop £65

House of Hazelwood 18 year old blended Scotch

I tasted this a few months ago and was blown away for the price. Creamy vanilla on the nose with yet more on the palate, backed up by gorgeous hints of toffee. This is a blend of real class and the presentation is almost as good as the whisky.

The Whisky Exchange £64.95

Macallan 12 yo triple cask

I was always going to like this... the more wood the merrier for me. They use a combination of ex-sherry and bourbon casks to produce a very stylish whisky with citrus, vanilla and gentle spices. I'm a sucker for anything Macallan and I'm hoping one day they may be daft enough to offer samples of their legendary 25 year old sherry cask version. Then again, I might win the lottery.

Macallan.com £60

Gerard Richardson