Grounded in reality

IS the centuries old hostility between Scotland and England a thing of the past? Have we decided to lay down our claymores and return those clumps of grass, mud and bits of goalpost that we "borrowed" from the Wembley pitch after a 1977 footy victory?

The answer appears to be a resounding… mibbe.

For reader John McMenemy has spotted a headline in an English newspaper which triumphantly states: “Sturgeon may find home again in UK after 200 year lull.”

Alas, on closer inspection the article turns out to have nothing to do with the mighty Nicola. Instead, it’s about the slightly less mighty fish that shares her name.

On the plus side, at least we get to keep the 40-year-old Wembley mud.

Fighting talk

ELECTIONEERING this week, Alex Salmond has been his usual demure and understated self. In one especially humble statement about his new party’s impact, he roared: “Let the earthquake commence!”

Reader Colin Sullivan says: “If this latest political manoeuvre doesn’t work out for Alex, he could get a job writing dialogue for superhero movies.”

Our correspondent adds: “‘Let the earthquake commence!’ is what Thor or Thanos would say if they were running for the Scottish Parliament.”