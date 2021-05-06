The chef behind the popular Six by Nico family of restaurants is to open a new restaurant to support a cause that is close to his heart.

Beat 6, which will make its home in Dennistoun, will pair the budget friendly fine dining the brand is known for with social good.

Profits from the restaurant will go directly towards the Beatson Cancer Charity, which supports the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

Restaurateur Nico Simeone's wife Valentina was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in May of 2015, at the age of 25.

She was treated at the Beatson and the 31-year-old said he wanted to show his gratitude to the centre on the 6th anniversary of her diagnosis.

"For our family and for many like us, The Beatson holds a special place in our hearts," he said.

"Being able to do this on the 6th anniversary of my wife Valentina's diagnosis is a dream come true for our family.

"Helping the charity and the workers to whom we owe so much, as well as being a part of such an important cancer battle, means so much to us. I honestly can't put into words how much I owe them.

"The Beatson is the reason I have my wife and three children with me today.

"We sincerely hope that this is the first of many Beat 6 restaurants that we will be able to open for them, and we are eternally grateful for all they have done and continue to do."

Beat 6 will offer a tasting menu that will change on a regular basis, honouring some of the most popular dishes created by the Six by Nico team since their first restaurant opened in Glasgow in 2017.

It is due to open in late Summer at 10 Whitehill Street, Denniston.

Martin Cawley, CEO of Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside such a talented restauranteur like Nico.

"Beatson Cancer Charity provides support to people through their cancer journey and through this innovative partnership, we will continue to deliver patient focused services."

Born in Glasgow, to Italian parents, Nico Simeone's career has included working at Michelin starred 'Number One' at the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.

He launched his debut restaurant '111 by Nico' in Glasgow in 2015.

His first Six by Nico was launched in Finnieston in 2017 and he subsequently opened his second site in Edinburgh in 2018.

The following year he expanded outside Scotland opening restaurants in Belfast, Manchester and Liverpool and most recently in July 2020 in London's Fitzrovia. The restaurant group has ambition to open more Six by Nico locations in 2021.

Through the pandemic the team launched HOME-X - an e-commerce business offering food and drink experiences at home with UK wide distribution. Six by Nico are currently appearing in a new BBC Scotland series - Nico's Menu Mission 0 which is available to view on BBC iPlayer.